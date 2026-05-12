Cairo – Al Baraka Bank Egypt announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating the sustainability of the bank’s financial performance indicators during the period, and reinforcing its strategic position within Egypt’s Islamic banking sector, alongside its ongoing ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

During the first three months of the year, the bank achieved net profits after tax of EGP 816 million, while profit before tax recorded EGP 1.21 billion by the end of March 2026. The bank also maintained solid profitability indicators, with Return on Assets (ROA) reaching approximately 2.1%, while Return on Equity (ROE) stood at around 21%.

On the financial position front, total assets increased by 4.5% to reach EGP 152.5 billion by the end of March 2026. Total shareholders’ equity recorded EGP 15.2 billion, reflecting a decline of 3.1% compared to the end of 2025. Customer confidence in the bank continued to strengthen, as customer deposits increased to EGP 128.4 billion by the end of March 2026, marking an increase of EGP 5.7 billion and a growth rate of 4.6% compared to the end of last year. Retail deposits led this growth, rising by EGP 5.8 billion, or 7%, to reach EGP 88.7 billion, accounting for 69% of the bank’s total deposits. Meanwhile, corporate deposits stood at EGP 39.7 billion by the end of March 2026.

This performance was accompanied by growth in operating income, which reached EGP 2.27 billion, supported by an increase in net income from financing and investments to EGP 1.89 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 4.2%. In addition, net fees, commissions, and other income increased by 1.5% to record EGP 380 million, representing 16.8% of total operating income.

In parallel with deposit growth, the financing and facilities portfolio reached EGP 79.2 billion, increasing by EGP 3.3 billion and recording a growth rate of 4.3% compared to the end of 2025, bringing the financing-to-deposits ratio to 61.8%.

At the level of corporate financing, the portfolio recorded EGP 60.3 billion, reflecting an increase of EGP 2.5 billion and a growth rate of 4.3%. The large corporates and syndicated financing portfolio achieved growth of 5.7%, increasing by EGP 3 billion to reach EGP 55.9 billion. In addition, the SME financing portfolio stood at EGP 4.4 billion by the end of March 2026.

With regard to retail banking, individuals’ financing increased by 4.4% to reach EGP 18.9 billion. Personal financing recorded growth of 4.2% to reach EGP 18.3 billion, while the credit card financing portfolio for individuals achieved a notable increase of 10.7%, reaching EGP 519 million by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated: “During the first quarter of 2026, our efforts focused on moving forward with our investment plans, the impact of which is reflected in advancing our digital transformation roadmap. We are currently upgrading the Core Banking System in parallel with the launch and development of new digital branches. We firmly believe that the success of these investments in digital platforms and our enhanced geographical presence represents a key pillar in improving operational efficiency and delivering Islamic banking services that keep pace with modern technological requirements.”