Dubai, UAE – AWR Trading, part of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Blaupunkt, the German provider of AC and DC electric vehicle charging solutions, to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the UAE.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to accelerate sustainable transport adoption, reduce transport-related emissions, and develop future-ready infrastructure that supports the country’s Net Zero 2050 strategic ambitions.

The partnership reinforces AWR Group’s wider commitment to advancing the UAE’s sustainable mobility ecosystem while meeting rising demand for EV infrastructure solutions. AWR Trading will work with Blaupunkt to develop a nationwide charging network, with an ambition to deploy between 500 and 1,000 chargers by 2030.

Tom Fux, Chief Executive Officer, AWR Automotive, said: “This partnership is another step in strengthening AWR Group’s broader mobility ecosystem. As the automotive landscape evolves, access to reliable charging infrastructure is essential to enabling EV adoption at scale. We are pleased to see AWR Trading contributing to the UAE’s transition to cleaner, smarter mobility.”

Tommy Rasmussen, COO, Blaupunkt EV Systems, said: “We are pleased to partner with AWR Trading to support the continued development of EV charging infrastructure in the UAE. Blaupunkt has a well-established presence in the UAE market, and we are confident that we have found the right partner in AWR Trading to continue building on that success. Together, we look forward to supporting the growing adoption of electric mobility across the region.”

Rajagopal Ramaswamy, Director, AWR Trading, said: “This exclusive agreement with Blaupunkt marks an important step for AWR Trading as we expand into the EV charging sector. As the UAE continues its transition towards electric mobility, the availability of reliable charging infrastructure will be critical. “Together with Blaupunkt, we aim to help build a dependable charging network that supports the growing adoption of electric mobility across the UAE.”

Blaupunkt’s charging portfolio spans AC and DC applications, supporting use cases from home and workplace charging through to higher-capacity infrastructure requirements. Combined with Blaupunkt’s local presence in the UAE, including dedicated technical personnel, and experience from supplying more than 50,000 EV chargers across Europe and the Middle East, the partnership brings together proven technical expertise with AWR Trading’s local market knowledge and operational strength, enabling the deployment of reliable and connected charging solutions at scale across the UAE.

The rollout will be phased, with AWR Trading and Blaupunkt identifying strategic locations and deployment opportunities across the UAE over time. The collaboration reflects AWR Group’s broader commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and practical partnerships that support the UAE’s mobility transition.

As EV adoption continues to accelerate, dependable charging infrastructure remains a key enabler of wider market adoption. Through this partnership, AWR Trading and Blaupunkt aim to contribute to a more connected, convenient and future-ready charging network for drivers and businesses across the country.

This further reinforces AWR Group’s earlier collaboration with UAEV, supporting both the infrastructure and accessibility needed to accelerate EV adoption nationwide and make EV ownership more accessible through expanded charging infrastructure.

About AWR Group

AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) is a leading multi-sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AWR Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impact people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability, and progress, AWR Group leads transformative change - creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AWR Group continues to lead with a focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.

For more information, visit www.awrgroup.com.