Jassim Al Dabal:

The significant expansion in activities and programmes is rooted in the advanced work practices that have been adopted.

The total number of beneficiaries from Youth Hub programmes grew by 40% in the first quarter of 2026.

6,352 young participants benefited from 100 programmes and activities.

The National Identity and Social Values pillar accounted for the largest share with 47 programmes.

29 programmes under the Future Skills pillar served to prepare the youth for future requirements.

Dubai, UAE – The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has reported achieving significant progress in its Youth Hub ecosystem in the first quarter of 2026, with the number of programmes and activities increasing by 33%, rising to 100 compared with 75 in the same period last year.

Similarly, the number of beneficiaries grew by 40% to 6,352, up from 4,516 during the same period, while the total number of programme hours delivered increased from 393 to more than 517.

These results reflect the growing confidence among youth in the Authority’s initiatives, as well as the widening scope of their impact. They highlight the FYA’s strategic approach to empowering youth and preparing them to meet future requirements – in line with the UAE’s commitment to investing in human capital – by designing programmes that support sustainable national development, enhance the youth’s role, and enable them to build a balanced and well-rounded character.

Transformative Milestones

His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the FYA, said: “The leadership’s vision provides a clear framework for unlocking the youth’s potential and creating a supportive environment where their abilities are invested in areas of sustainable impact.”

“The positive results we have achieved across various indicators validate the efficiency and holistic nature of the youth empowerment ecosystem we have set up, further reinforcing the role of Youth Hubs as comprehensive platforms for empowering young people and developing their skills,” His Excellency explained. “This, in turn, serves to ensure they are better prepared for the future and strengthens their participation in society.”

“Youth Hubs continue to play a pivotal role in designing and delivering high-quality programmes and initiatives that reflect the youth’s aspirations and align with national priorities,” H.E. Al Nuaimi continued. “They aim to strengthen young people’s ability to navigate future requirements and encourage them to be more actively engaged across all sectors, thereby asserting the Hubs’ position as centres for transformation, empowerment, and skills development.”

Ambitious National Targets

For his part, Jassim Al Dabal, Director of the FYA’s Youth Hubs Department, noted: “The growth we have recorded in the number of programmes and beneficiaries reflects the Youth Hubs’ commitment to accomplishing national targets. It confirms the positive results achieved so far, highlights the growing confidence among the youth in the initiatives launched by the Federal Youth Authority, and support efforts to empower a new generation capable of leading the UAE to a bright future.”

“The significant expansion in activities and programmes is rooted in the advanced work practices that have been adopted, which centre around innovation in programme design and alignment with the real needs of the youth,” he added. “More than 517 programme hours were delivered in collaboration with 63 partners across various sectors, providing participants with a holistic experience that combines applied learning with community engagement, which, in turn, considerably improves the quality and outcomes of youth empowerment programmes.”

Active Engagement

Youth Hubs have demonstrated a strong and sustained presence all across the UAE. In Ajman, the Youth Hub in Al Safia delivered 21 programmes benefiting 994 participants, while the one in the Falaj Almualla area of Umm Al Quwain attracted 1,460 beneficiaries through 22 programmes.

In Fujairah, the Youth Hub in Mirbah organised 24 programmes with 1,204 participants, whereas the one in Al Ghail in Ras Al Khaimah hosted 13 programmes, engaging 524 participants. The highest engagement was recorded in the Youth Hub in Al Dhait, Ras Al Khaimah, where a remarkable 2,170 beneficiaries joined 20 programmes.

Core Pillars

Under the Basic Needs pillar, 23 high-quality programmes were delivered, focusing on mental and physical wellbeing, alongside initiatives promoting safety, security, and economic and housing stability. These efforts contribute to fostering a supportive environment that enhances youth stability and enables positive community engagement.

Meanwhile, the Future Skills pillar under the Lifelong Learning track saw 29 programmes implemented, including initiatives aimed at preparing participants for both employment and entrepreneurship, in addition to educational and training programmes designed to hone their skills. Activities to develop their creative and life skills were also offered, supporting young participants to adapt to the rapidly evolving labour market.

The National Identity and Social Values pillar accounted for the largest share with 47 programmes. These featured targeted initiatives to strengthen the sense of national belonging among the youth, reinforce family and community values, and enhance social cohesion. The programmes also contribute to strengthening Emirati identity among youth, in alignment with the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’, which seeks to strengthen the family’s role as the earliest environment for nurturing values and shaping identity, as well as to sustain the social fabric and position national identity as a cornerstone of the UAE’s development journey.

In step with digital transformation, a specialised programme was delivered to equip young participants with modern tools and technologies, support their integration into the modern digital landscape, and enhance their capacity to contribute innovative solutions that advance digital transformation. This, in turn, aligns with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive knowledge-based economy and reinforce its position as a global centre for innovation and advanced technologies.

Youth Experiences

The wide range of activities on offer reflects the diversity of the youth’s experiences. A total of 36 workshops were organised, along with 17 initiatives, 15 specialised programmes, 11 events linked to national and international occasions, nine community events, four panel discussions, four tournaments, and three exhibitions. Together, these activities fostered a spirit of constructive competition and contributed to the development of leadership and social skills among youth.

This noteworthy performance underscores the success of the Federal Youth Authority in achieving its strategic objectives through an integrated operational model centred on youth empowerment, enhancing quality of life, developing skills, and strengthening national identity, all in alignment with the UAE’s vision to nurture generations capable of shaping the future and further advancing the nation’s development.