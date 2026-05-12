Dubai, UAE: Network International (Network), a leading FinTech company across the Middle East and Africa, announced the renewal of its processing and back-office management agreement with Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

Under the renewed commercial arrangement, Network will continue to provide processing and back-office management services for Emirates NBD Group. The renewal reflects Emirates NBD Group’s continued confidence in Network’s proven processing capabilities and its ability to support large, multi-market banking groups with resilient and scalable payments infrastructure.

Network’s breadth of presence – operating across 56 markets in the MEA region, supporting more than 250 financial institutions with end-to-end payments processing – means that as banking groups such as Emirates NBD grow their geographic reach, Network has already laid out the infrastructure, regulatory familiarity and operational continuity to support them.

The relationship between the two organisations spans more than three decades, with Network originally founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of Emirates NBD. Over the years, this collaboration has evolved to support Emirates NBD Group’s expanding geographic footprint and growing payments needs.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Network International, said:

“Emirates NBD Group holds a special place in Network International's history as one of our founding partners. This renewal reflects the hard work of our teams and our commitment to delivering secure, seamless payment solutions that our partners trust. We look forward to further supporting Emirates NBD with our innovation and agility – across payments acceptance and processing, value-added services and beyond – as they grow their banking presence across the region.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, we value long-term partnerships that consistently deliver operational excellence and are pleased to renew our longstanding agreement with Network International. Our collaboration with Network reflects our continued confidence in their expertise and ability to support our processing and operational requirements, while enhancing efficiency, transparency and speed across our payments ecosystem.”

The renewed agreement reinforces Network International’s role as a trusted processing partner to leading banks in the region and its ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE and wider GCC banking sector with end-to-end payments capabilities.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team members on the ground work closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.