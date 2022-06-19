Abu Dhabi, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today hosted an exclusive C-suite roundtable titled “Powering the Government’s Future Today”. The roundtable was held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi with top executives from across UAE government organisations in attendance.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du delivered a welcome address followed by a keynote speech from Ranjit Rajan, Vice President – Research (META) at IDC Middle East & Africa. Thought leaders Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du and Roula Shahab, Senior Industry Lead – Telco, Media & Energy at Microsoft UAE delivered forward-looking presentations that explored advanced technologies & 5G use cases in addition to the role of innovation in meeting future challenges.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du said: “The UAE has transitioned toward a digital approach to public services through an innovation-focused agenda. du is a committed partner in this modernisation journey where we leverage the latest technology to support the government in meeting the expectations of today’s citizens. Today’s roundtable looked at emerging technologies such as 5G and the UAE’s government digital strategy to maximise the positive effects of digital services.”

The event underscored drivers of the UAE government’s digital transformation and the potential of technology to enhance future growth potential. An exclusive panel discussion moderated by Krishna Chinta, Program Manager, Telecommunications & IoT at IDC Middle East & Africa emphasised digital technology’s ability to transform the way the public sector operates and delivers services to customers and offered strategies for government leaders to accelerate the rate of their progress.

Representatives attended the roundtable from multiple government entities including the UAE Ministry of Interior, Department of Finance (DOF), Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Department for Education & Knowledge (ADEK), , Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Economic Development (DED), Department Of Municipalities and Transport, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security among others.

du is committed to enabling the UAE’s digital journey through the implementation of world-leading ICT solutions & technologies along with its 5G network that support strategic mandates of government entities and facilitate sustainable economic growth.

