Cairo, Egypt: Dsquares, a leading full-service loyalty and rewards solutions provider in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East & Africa), took part as a Premium Gold Sponsor in the 9th Smart Data Summit Plus (SDS 2022), which convened in Dubai from 16 to 17 November 2022.

The event brought together 400+ senior ‘Data, AI & Analytics’ leaders from the MENA region to explore advances in technology, network, and drive business conversations.

Marwan Kenawy, Co-Founder and CEO of Dsquares, said: “We achieved significant successes in tech-based loyalty and rewards solutions, and are keen to reinforce our footprint in the Gulf and further expand into new markets in Africa and Europe, where we operate more than 70 loyalty programs for a number of banks and companies, with 150 million+ end customers.”

“Building a strong database is a key focus for companies to ensure optimal services and offers to customers and build solid marketing plans, as data compliance becomes a crucial requirement. This reflects the importance of loyalty programs as a strategic asset and key source of customer data,” he continued.

Khaled Nazif, Dsquares COO, said: “Based on data analysis, loyalty programs help companies optimize their sales opportunities, as well as design products that cater to customers’ needs, by understanding and predicting their behavior.” He also noted that loyalty programs help identify the type of rewards that provide an incentive to customers to return and support businesses.

Gasser Akila, Head of Data Analytics at Dsquares, noted: “Loyalty programs can help marketing teams improve brand recognition and predict customers’ pain points, as well as monitor fraud in near real time.” He also stressed the company's keenness to achieve seamless transition from data-driven loyalty to CDP-based loyalty (Customer Data Platform), which will be vital in providing actionable insights, not only to predict customers’ behavior but also to influence their decision.

Dsquares is an Egyptian customer loyalty solutions provider company that was founded in 2012. The company is headquartered in Cairo, with branches in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Tanzania, Kenya and Romania. Dsquares is also a major partner of many Fortune 500 companies, including PepsiCo in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, Orange in Jordan and Lays in Saudi Arabia, reinforced by network of local and international merchants.

