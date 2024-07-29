Dubai – Al Laith, a leading provider of diverse temporary project solutions in the Middle East, is proud to announce its role as the Official Temporary Infrastructure Strategic Partner in an extensive multi-year collaboration with the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC). As part of this wide-ranging strategic partnership, Al Laith provided equipment and services for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

This strategic collaboration between Al Laith and SMC underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of motorsports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SMC has a strong reputation for creating thrilling experiences and fostering motorsports growth. Al Laith brings forth the essential expertise and innovative solutions needed to ensure the success of such events, cementing a broader relationship with SMC and reaffirming its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for major national and international events alike. Together, the Saudi Motorsport Company and Al Laith play an integral role in contributing to the overall development of motorsports in the region.

“We are delighted and humbled that the Saudi Motorsport Company has selected us for this prestigious partnership. We understand that any partnership is built on trust, and this is an honour we take very seriously. We are excited for the fans, participants, and stakeholders to experience some of our temporary infrastructure,” said Jason English, CEO of Al Laith.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company, also commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Al Laith as an Official Temporary Infrastructure Strategic Partner for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and beyond. When delivering events of such scale and prestige, it is essential to work with premium partners with a reputation for excellence. In Al Laith, we have found such a partner.

About SMC

SMC is the dedicated commercial entity established to bring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s motorsport events under a single umbrella and is the first body in Saudi Arabia dedicated to commercializing motorsport at a national level.

SMC acts as the local promoter for KSA’s growing motorsports events portfolio which currently includes the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the world-renowned Dakar Rally as well as an annual round of the ground-breaking Extreme E series with a round of the prestigious FIA World Rally Championship to be added to the portfolio in 2025.

These recurring major motorsports events are delivering directly against the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with each committed to long-term deals that have helped Saudi Arabia to develop an unrivalled portfolio that is not replicated anywhere else in the world.

About Al Laith Group

Al Laith Group, part of CGTech – a global investment group, is a leader in providing diverse temporary project solutions across the Middle East. With large operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Al Laith specialises in design, engineering, project management, construction, and rental services for large-scale music, sporting and cultural events, and intricate construction projects. The company is dedicated to introducing innovative and sustainable products and solutions that bolster the success of its clients and partners.

