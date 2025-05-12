Nahdi, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy business, partners with Emerge to develop rooftop solar panels at IMDAD.

The 3MWp distributed solar project will provide the facility with clean energy, avoiding more than 3,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The announcement grows Emerge’s foothold in the Saudi market and highlights Nahdi’s commitment to sustainability under Vision 2030

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – In line with the ambitious sustainability targets of Saudi Vision 2030 and contributing actively to the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, Nahdi Medical Company, the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia, has announced a new partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group. The partnership aims to develop a 3 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar installation to power IMDAD, Nahdi’s Distribution Center.

With a tenure of 15 years, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including the finance, design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance for the entire length of the agreement. The solar installation at IMDAD will help to avoid more than 3,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, decarbonizing Nahdi’s central logistical operations and yielding substantial environmental advantages for all its business aspects. The emissions reduction achieved by the project will be equivalent to meeting the electricity consumption of 625 households for one year.

Eng. Yasir Jamal, Chief Supply Chain Officer, stated: “As a proud national Saudi company and the Kingdom’s leading pharmacy retailer, Nahdi is fully aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030. Developing strategic partnerships is a core element of our strategy, and our collaboration with Emerge reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and clean energy—key pillars in building a healthier and more vibrant future for our Guests and for the Kingdom. By embracing renewable energy, we affirm our environmental responsibility and continue to enhance the long-term value we bring to the community. This initiative further reinforces our role in the healthcare sector and our mission to add beats to the lives of our Guests every day.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said: “The abundant, year-round sunshine in Saudi Arabia makes solar power the obvious choice for any business looking to transform its energy supply to a cleaner, greener power source. Our turnkey solutions, with no upfront costs, make it as easy as can be for those ready to make the jump. We’re excited to support Nahdi on its sustainability journey and contribute to the broader goals of Vision 2030.”

Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company today supplies clean electricity to more than 40 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the region. Building on this expertise, Nahdi Medical Company has partnered with Emerge to advance its sustainability ambitions across its extensive operations. This collaboration between a leading energy solutions provider and the largest retail pharmacy and healthcare network reflects a shared commitment to driving a greener, more sustainable future for the region.

About Nahdi

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing Company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with an integrated healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,150+ stores in 140 cities in the Kingdom and the UAE, including 10 polyclinics.

Serving around 100 million Guests yearly, Nahdi’s guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full healthcare and retail pharmacy ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 38 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our business partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures.

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 5204TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

