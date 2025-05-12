Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has become the first medical institution in Qatar to receive official designation as an International Diabetes Federation Center of Excellence for diabetes care, research and education. It joins an elite group of 25 other centers of excellence across the world.

To be designated a center of excellence, WCM-Q had to meet stringent eligibility criteria set by the International Diabetes Federation, including having state-of-the-art infrastructure for providing education, a track record of high-quality diabetes research, and status as a clinical institution with a multidisciplinary team of health professionals actively involved in diabetes care, prevention and advocacy.

The International Diabetes Federation is the global voice of the diabetes community. It is a non-profit umbrella organization of 251 national diabetes associations in 158 countries and territories, working together to improve and empower the lives of the estimated 590 million people living with diabetes and prevent diabetes in those at risk.

Leading WCM-Q diabetes researcher Dr. Rayaz Malik, professor of medicine and assistant dean for clinical research partnerships, said: “We are very pleased to be designated an International Diabetes Federation center of excellence in recognition of our contribution to global diabetes research and education. This strengthens our capacity to undertake research in diabetes and its complications and enables WCM-Q to deliver education to health care professionals that will improve the diagnosis and management of people with diabetes and those at risk of developing diabetes. By working closely with organizations like the International Diabetes Federation we can help prevent the development of diabetes and improve the lives of those with diabetes.”

Dr. Malik explained that in their recent systematic review published in the Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology, a 20-29 percent weight loss was shown to be associated with partial remission of diabetes in approximately 70 percent of people with type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, regular screening to identify early complications affecting the nerves, eyes and kidneys can prevent or limit blindness, dialysis and amputation.

Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “Designation as a Centre of Excellence by the International Diabetes Federation is a great honor for WCM-Q. Diabetes is perhaps the most pressing health concern for our region and WCM-Q is pursuing a multifaceted approach to tackling the condition through world-class research, clinical excellence, educational initiatives, and patient advocacy.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu