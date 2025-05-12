NFPA network-approved facility to deliver globally accredited training, setting a new benchmark for fire and life safety education in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: With a steadfast commitment to protecting lives and shaping a safer future, Abu Dhabi is fast emerging as the regional epicenter of fire and life safety excellence. As the emirate intensifies efforts to upskill safety professionals and reinforce its emergency preparedness, it is setting a bold precedent for the wider Middle East. Supporting this ambitious vision, SIBCA, a leading provider of Fire, Life Safety, and ICT Solutions, has inaugurated Trainovation Fire and Safety Training Center in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Designed to serve as a hub for advanced learning and hands-on training, the new facility represents a major leap forward in strengthening the regional fire and life safety capabilities.

The launch event was attended by Ibrahim Lari, Chairman and CEO of SIBCA; Michael Brunzell, NFPA Vice President of Global Business Development; Eng. Dana Kamal, NFPA MENA Director of International Business Development; alongside other distinguished partners and dignitaries.

The new academy, officially recognized as an approved training center under the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) network, is designed to deliver internationally accredited training programs. These programs aim to empower fire and life safety professionals across the UAE with critical skills and up-to-date knowledge to safeguard lives and assets. Positioned as a future hub for fire education in the region, the academy will offer a wide range of NFPA-certified courses led by qualified instructors, covering essential topics such as fire protection systems, building integrity, electrical risks, and industrial risk management.

Ibrahim Lari, Chairman & CEO of SIBCA celebrated the opening and thanked partners for their ongoing support: “We are honored to launch Trainovation, a significant milestone in our ongoing mission and commitment to strengthen the capabilities of fire and life safety professionals across the UAE and region I extend my sincere thanks to our partners at NFPA for designing the programs and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence for their continued support. Through world-class training, we aim to build a safer future for our communities by equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to protect lives and strengthen resilience across the nation.”

Michael Brunzell, Vice President of Global Business Development at NFPA added: “We are delighted to welcome the Trainovation Fire and Safety Training Center to the NFPA network of approved training facilities. As cities expand and industries grow more complex, the need for skilled fire and life safety professionals becomes increasingly essential. This new center in Abu Dhabi has been set to become a key resource for delivering high-caliber, customized training across the region. We applaud SIBCA’s commitment to raising the bar in safety education and are proud to support their efforts in fostering safer, more resilient communities.”

Each course is carefully designed to align with both international NFPA standards and local UAE safety regulations, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge and practical skills necessary to protect lives, property, and communities.

The launch of the center comes at a time when the UAE is intensifying its focus on enhancing infrastructure and safety standards, with a growing priority on equipping professionals with skills aligned to international standards. As a certified NFPA training provider, Trainovation, through SIBCA, reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in fire and safety education.

About SIBCA

From humble beginnings in 1977, SIBCA has grown to become one of the leading providers of Fire Protection, HVAC, BMS, ELV, Audio Visual, and ICT solutions in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. With more than 2400 dedicated staff working in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India, SIBCA has built a reputation of trust and excellence with its customers including contractors and end-users. Today, the SIBCA brand is synonymous with reliability in designing, implementing cutting-edge technology, customer service, and support.

SIBCA partners with international industrial leaders, to provide bespoke solutions, from initial needs assessment to systems engineering, design, installation, and commissioning. With on-going 24/7 operations and maintenance, SIBCA provides value-added and innovative solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs.