In a creative move to reduce waste and repurpose would-be-wasted materials, Deliveroo has collaborated with PEAHEAD.eco, a UAE-based sustainable design studio, to launch the ‘RooCycled DRIP project’ - a unique upcycling initiative that turns used rider kits into functional, one-of-a-kind pouches and laptop bags for riders and employees. The initiative underscores Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its mission to support local talent and environmentally conscious practices in the UAE.

The ‘RooCycled DRIP project’ involves upcycling used rider shirts, trousers, and delivery bags to create a series of multipurpose pouches designed for riders to use during their shifts. Designed by award-winning sustainability artist and PEAHEAD.eco founder Christine Iris Wilson, each pouch is handmade in the UAE.

Adding a layer of artistry to the initiative, PEAHEAD.eco has partnered with local painting studios and schools to source paintings left behind by students and artists. These unique canvases have been given a second life, stitched into the pouch design to create one-of-a-kind items that are as artistic as they are sustainable.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said “By joining hands with PEAHEAD.eco, we’re not just reducing waste, we’re creating something meaningful and useful for our riders and colleagues. This collaboration reinforces our mission to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and contribute to a more circular economy while celebrating the creative community around us.”

Christine Iris Wilson, Founder of PEAHEAD.eco said “At PEAHEAD.eco, we believe that sustainability, creativity, and functionality go hand in hand, and this collaboration with Deliveroo proves just that. There’s so much potential in would-be-wasted materials, and this project proves how thoughtful design can inspire eco-friendly solutions. By transforming rider kits and forgotten artworks into one-of-a-kind, functional designs, we’re giving new life to materials that would otherwise be discarded. It’s been inspiring to work with a partner like Deliveroo who values both innovation and environmental responsibility.”

The collaboration with PEAHEAD.eco highlights Deliveroo’s dedication to finding innovative, planet-positive solutions that are rooted in community and creativity. The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support a greener future, aligned with the UAE’s broader goals of reducing waste and promoting sustainable design practices.

As a champion of ethical design and circular practices, PEAHEAD.eco brings a thoughtful, hyper-local lens to sustainability in the UAE. Every accessory from this initiative is not only a functional item, but also a symbol of collaboration, community, and conscious design.

