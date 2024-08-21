Formula One has been on a massive expansion these last few years.

As a result, local fans thought that the series would be coming back to South Africa in the near future.

However, it seems F1 may be heading to Africa, just not near the Southern tip.

Local F1 fans were wound up in a frenzy over the last few years as it seemed that the sport’s governing body and promoters were closing to signing a deal to bring the sport back to SA.

The last race was held at Kyalami over 30 years ago. However, the deal did not materialise and Africa has remained absent from this ‘world’ championship.

In the meantime, the rising popularity of the sport in North America has meant that the continent enjoys no fewer than five races.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).