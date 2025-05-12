Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, has announced a major milestone: achieving the AWS Security Competency in the Infrastructure Protection category. This designation positions Redington as the first AWS Partner in the Middle East to achieve Security Competency – and the first distributor globally to secure designation in the Infrastructure Protection category.

The AWS Security Competency recognizes partners who have demonstrated deep expertise in securing AWS environments, validated through rigorous technical and proven customer success. Infrastructure Protection is one of the eight specialized categories under this competency, focusing on fortifying networks, applications, and workloads against evolving threats.

“Security has become the cornerstone of every cloud journey, especially as enterprises scale migrations to AWS,” said Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington. “Achieving the AWS Security Competency in Infrastructure Protection is a proud moment — not just because it’s a badge of honor, but because it reflects our deep commitment to helping customers build, manage, and secure their cloud environments with complete confidence.”

Redington’s journey toward this competency involved a 12-month transformation, including the creation of a dedicated Security Practice team and the upskilling of its cloud delivery engineers — with 8 team members earning the AWS Certified Security–Specialty certification. The company institutionalized security best practices across its operations, from automating controls using Infrastructure as Code, to deploying centralized frameworks with AWS Control Tower, and ensuring continuous compliance with AWS Config, Inspector, and Security Hub.

Achieving this competency has significantly strengthened Redington’s market position. It has enhanced trust with partners and customers, especially in secure migration and managed services, and deepened collaboration with AWS teams and ISV partners to co-create integrated security offerings across identity, endpoint, and data security.

“This milestone validates the strength of our security practice — but more importantly, it’s a catalyst for us to keep innovating,” added Sharma. “Our mission is to make world-class cloud security accessible to every customer in the region, ensuring they can scale confidently in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$11 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

Redington Media Contact:

Janees Reghelini

Senior Communications and Media Manager

Redington MEA

Email: janees.reghelini@redingtongroup.com