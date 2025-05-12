Doha, Qatar – Aman Hospital has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in cardiac care by becoming the first private hospital in Qatar to successfully perform a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive life-saving procedure for patients with severe aortic stenosis.

This landmark achievement underscores Aman Hospital’s leadership in advanced cardiovascular treatments and its commitment to delivering world-class, innovative healthcare solutions to the community. The TAVI procedure, performed by Aman Hospital’s expert cardiovascular team, led by Dr. Mohammed Al Hijji, Interventional Cardiologist at Aman Hospital (Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, 2011), offers a safer alternative to open-heart surgery for high-risk patients, ensuring faster recovery and improved outcomes. Dr. Hussain Ismaeel, Head of Cardiology at Aman Hospital, said "

This delivers to our commitment to serving our patients with the best available. This procedure crowns others that Dr. Hijji has performed, and is a peak at what the Medical Services at Aman hospital offer across various specialties. It's indeed a moment of pride". This achievement follows a series of pioneering milestones in structural heart disease within the private sector, including transcatheter mitral valve repair and atrial septal defect closure procedures performed at Aman Hospital.

Dr. Mohammed Al Hijji stated, “This accomplishment reflects our dedication to pioneering cutting-edge cardiac interventions in Qatar. The successful TAVI procedure is a testament to our team’s expertise and the hospital’s advanced infrastructure, enabling us to provide exceptional care to patients with complex heart conditions”.

Aman Hospital continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence, combining state-of-the-art technology, highly skilled specialists, and patient-centered care.

About Aman Hospital

Aman Hospital is a private luxurious health facility at the forefront of elevating medical care in Qatar and the region, with a focus on a multidisciplinary team approach combining unparalleled professional expertise, cutting-edge technology, and service excellence. Aman hospital offers a wide range of medical services covering more than twenty specialties. Aman Hospital has developed five centers of excellence, Cardio metabolic Center of Excellence, Ophthalmology Center of Excellence, Pediatrics Center of Excellence, Pain Relief Center of Excellence, and Women Wellbeing Center of Excellence, which all exceptionally provide personalized treatment plans and expertise dedicated to excellence in patient care.

Aman Hospital is the first hospital globally outside the UK to become a member of Imperial College Healthcare. Aman Hospital is also the first private hospital in Qatar to become a JCI-accredited healthcare institution and the first American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center, recognized for its commitment to quality, safety, and medical innovation.

