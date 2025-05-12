Fakeeh Care continues to strengthen its strategic focus on case complexity and innovation, expanding its capabilities across the Group to deliver high-value healthcare services and advanced treatments.

Jeddah, KSA: Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company and its Subsidiaries (“Fakeeh Care Group”, “FCG”, “Fakeeh Care”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading fully integrated academic healthcare provider listed on TASI (SYMBOL: 4017 and ISIN code SA562GSHUOH7), announces today its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025, reporting revenues of SAR 701.0 million, a 3.0% year-on-year increase from SAR 680.3 million in 1Q-2024 despite the prolonged impact of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holiday, which led to the loss of the equivalent of seven working days compared to 1Q-2024. Net Profit for the quarter reached SAR 67.4 million in 1Q-2025, up 11.0% y-o-y with net profit margin expanding by c.70 bps to 9.6%.

Growth during the quarter was supported by an increase in patient volumes and a Group-wide improvement in business mix with enhanced average revenue per patient. The total number of patients served (including inpatient admissions and outpatient visits) reached approximately 432.2 thousand during 1Q-2025 (excluding free follow-up visits), up 0.9% y-o-y despite the loss of the equivalent of seven working days in 1Q-2025 compared to 1Q-2024. It is worth noting that when normalizing for the impact, total footfall and revenue would have each grown by c.9% versus the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, FCG’s President Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh said: “In the first quarter of 2025, Fakeeh Care Group delivered a solid performance marked by steady revenue growth despite the prolonged impact of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. Our continued focus on enhancing business mix and improving revenue per patient supported our growth trajectory, with total patient volumes remaining strong. This reflects the strength of our integrated healthcare platform, which is well-positioned to capture demand across the Kingdom. The operational ramp-up at our Riyadh Hospital and the commencement of operations at DSFH Madinah further emphasize our strategy to expand our reach and scale across the Kingdom.”

During the quarter, Riyadh Hospital’s continued operational ramp-up supported the Group’s patient volumes with the facility serving a total of c.47 thousand patients in 1Q-2025, up 20% year-on-year in 1Q-2025 while gross revenue climbed by 35% year-on-year. The hospital is rolling out key service offerings throughout 2025, namely IVF, oncology, and mental health inpatients, further enhancing its patient base mix. DSFH Riyadh was honoured with a 5-star rating by the World’s Best Hospitals platform in collaboration with Newsweek and Statista, based on an evaluation across five essential pillars—quality of healthcare services; efficiency and speed of service delivery; patient safety and overall experience; innovation in medical technologies and information systems; and an outstanding, attractive work environment for top talents—all of which the hospital met with top marks.

Additionally, the Group’s newest facility in Madinah has commenced operations in April 2025 with a plan to ramp-up capacity and utilization over the next 12 months as demand accelerates. DSFH Madinah will provide much‑needed access to comprehensive, top‑quality healthcare services for residents and visitors of the governorate and is expected to serve high complexity cases through its one-stop-shop centres of excellence, including a state-of-the-art Oncology Centre of Excellence – the only 360-degree oncology service offering in Madinah.

Fakeeh Care Group is also strengthening its healthcare platform through key partnerships aimed at advancing innovation. The Group signed a strategic MoU with Fosun Pharma to introduce cutting-edge cell- and gene-therapy solutions—most notably CAR-T—as well as AI-powered digital pathology and remote diagnostics to the Kingdom, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for healthcare innovation. Fakeeh Care also signed an MoU with global firm Sngular to explore a strategic partnership focused on healthcare AI, with plans to establish an AI and Data Analytics Centre of Excellence to further enhance medical services and patient experience—underpinning its collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Research, Development and Innovation (RDIA) to drive cutting-edge research, foster public-private innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030, and accelerate the development and implementation of AI-driven solutions across the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem.

Finally, the Group was awarded the tender to provide 725 ambulatory teams to support the Kingdom’s management of the 2025 Hajj season valued at SAR 80 million. This Saudi Red Crescent Authority award certifies the Group’s excellence and capabilities in the ambulatory field and marks another important step in expanding the Group’s leadership in emergency medical services and delivering critical healthcare support at a national scale, in addition to its ability to secure public tenders on the back of its holistic operational ecosystem.

Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh added: “The investments we are making in innovation, infrastructure, and marketing are all designed to fortify Fakeeh’s competitive position in the market. The Group’s holistic ecosystem and well-integrated network that was developed over years of strategic building and structuring continues to set it up for success on the privatization front. We are deeply honoured for the privilege of being considered and winning the tender by the Red Crescent Authority to support the Kingdom’s efforts in managing emergency services for the 2025 Haj season.”

“With a clear focus on our strategic priorities and a firm foundation, Fakeeh Care is well-positioned to continue advancing its leadership in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, and we remain committed to supporting the Kingdom with all our resources in its mission to transform the healthcare industry,” he concluded.

A testament to the Group’s leadership and commitment for innovation, Fakeeh Care clinched two prestigious accolades at the 3rd Council of Health Insurance Awards— the Digital Innovative Sustainability Award for Private Hospitals and the Golden-level Excellence in Delivering PROMs Strategy Award for Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah. Further cementing our regional and global standing, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah earned a 5-star rating in the Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek and Statista—ranking it among the top three hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa. These awards reaffirm our relentless pursuit of excellence and patient-centred care across both our flagship institutions and the facilities we manage.

Fakeeh Care Group’s complete 1Q-2025 Earnings Release with management’s analysis of the Company’s performance is available for download on en.fakeeh.care.

