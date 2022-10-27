100 cars, including A8 and e-tron models, to be used for VIP transport at the week-long series of events

Doha, Qatar – Audi Qatar officially announces a chauffeur services collaboration with Qatar Creates, for a globally renowned weeklong series of community events and programmes by Qatar Museums, celebrating art, fashion, design, culture, and architecture.

Through Audi Qatar’s association with Qatar Creates, the German brand will convey its vision of progress through design with its flagship products, during what is arguably the proudest period for the nation.

Sheikha Hanadi Al-Thani, Founding Chairperson of Q-Auto, Audi’s official distributor in Qatar, commented: “This is an extremely exciting partnership for Audi to be involved with, as the automotive partner of such an inspiring cultural event to promote the country of Qatar and also the Middle East. We would like to firstly extend our congratulations to Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, for inaugurating this symbol of progress. We look forward to doing our part in supporting in every way we can, but most importantly ensuring that Qatar Creates delegates receive the premium experience as is expected from both brands.”

As a perennial cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in the country, Audi Qatar will be providing 100 cars, including branded A8s and e-tron models, to transport VIPs, royalty, and celebrities during the week-long series of events and activations across Doha.

Qatar Creates aims to build a movement that embeds arts and culture into Qatari society, executing this through cultural activities and entertainment featuring the biggest celebrities and local talent in various activations across the country.

Fans of the brand with the four rings can also experience the Audi story of progress until the end of the year through a series of exhibitions around Doha, such as the Audi House of Progress at M7, and the local debut of the all-conquering Audi RSQ e-tron E2, ahead of its debut at the Rally Dakar 2023, as part of the Qatar Auto Museum previews during this period.

For more information about Audi’s partnership with Qatar Creates, visit www.audi-qatar.com.

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

About Qatar Creates

Qatar Creates is a year-round cultural movement and a platform for arts and culture in Qatar. Qatar Creates curates, celebrates, and promotes cultural activities within the country. Working with partners in museums, film, fashion, hospitality, cultural heritage, performing arts, and the private sector, the Qatar Creates platform amplifies the voice of creative industries, directly connecting audiences to events.



About One Pass

One Pass is a gateway to art and culture for all residents and visitors. One Pass holders will get access to over 300 events and experiences, including art and cultural exhibitions, museums, live events, festivals, theatre, and musicals during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Bearers of the tiered-level pass will enjoy benefits including free admission to all museums, discounts at performances, restaurants, and local retailers, as well as front-of-line privileges during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.