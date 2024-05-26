Muscat – The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) team, in collaboration with representatives from the Private Schools Department and early education supervisors, recently visited Janain Al Hamra School in Wilayat Al Hamra, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. This visit is part of Zubair EDC’s strategy to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), aiming to support their growth and sustainability. The visit also provided an opportunity to review the significant achievements of Janain Al Hamra School in recent years.

Kadhiya Hamid Al Nabhani, the founder and director of Janain Al Hamra School, has been an active member of Zubair EDC. Her exceptional performance led to her selection for the Direct Support Program in its third edition. Janain Al Hamra School is recognized as a prominent project with substantial societal impact in the education sector.

Kadhiya Al Nabhaniexpressed her gratitude, stating, “First of all, we thank Zubair EDC for its continued support for the success of my private project. We will strive to continue developing what Janain Al Hamra offers to provide an attractive educational environment for students.”

Ali Shaker, Advisor and Head of Business Development and Partnerships at the Zubair Enterprises Development Centre, commented, “This visit is an opportunity to witness the project’s development years after Kadhiya Al Nabhani joined Zubair EDC and was selected among the winners of the Direct Support Program. Kadhiya joined Zubair EDC at the beginning of her business project, and through her efforts and the efforts of the school’s management, a plot of land was allocated to build a model school with integrated facilities. We at Zubair EDC are proud of Kadhiya Al Nabhani’s success story and look forward to seeing other entrepreneurs benefit from the experiences of the Zubair EDC members and the services we provide.”

Established in 2014, the Zubair Enterprises Development Centre is an initiative of The Zubair Corporation. It underscores the vital role of enterprise development in fostering a diversified economy. The centre provides an inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable business growth.