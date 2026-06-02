Dream 2000, one of Egypt’s leading retailers specializing in mobile phones, consumer electronics, and home appliances, has announced that its official social media platforms have surpassed 3 million followers, This landmark achievement underscores the brand’s strong market presence and highlights the trust and loyalty it has earned from millions of customers across the country.

This achievement represents another chapter in Dream 2000’s continuous growth journey, during which the company has successfully built a strong and lasting relationship with its audience by offering the latest global products, competitive promotions, and exceptional customer service. Through a seamless shopping experience built on quality, trust, and innovation, Dream 2000 continues to meet the evolving needs and expectations of Egyptian consumers.

In celebration of this milestone, Dream 2000 is preparing to launch a series of exclusive offers and major surprises in the coming period, covering smartphones, consumer electronics, and home appliances. These initiatives reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding value to its customers while strengthening its position as one of Egypt’s most influential and trusted technology retail brands.

As part of the celebrations, Dream 2000 will also launch a large-scale interactive campaign featuring renowned Egyptian TV personality Tarek Allam. The campaign will bring the excitement directly to the Egyptian public through a series of live activations and engaging street experiences, creating a festive atmosphere that reflects the significance of this achievement.

The campaign will feature valuable prizes, including gold rewards for winners, further demonstrating Dream 2000’s dedication to sharing its success with customers and delivering unique, memorable experiences that strengthen the connection between the brand and its audience.

Statement from the Chairman

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Youssef Abdel Hamid, Chairman of Dream 2000, said:

“Reaching more than 3 million followers is not merely a number; it is a true reflection of the trust that millions of customers place in our brand and the services we provide. We believe that sustainable success is built on trust, consistency, and continuous innovation. That is why we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences that meet our customers’ aspirations and exceed their expectations.

The coming period will witness a range of exciting surprises, exclusive offers, and interactive campaigns that reflect our deep appreciation for our customers and reaffirm our commitment to delivering the best value and the best shopping experience in the Egyptian market.” Dream 2000 continues to strengthen its leadership in Egypt through an extensive nationwide retail network, strategic partnerships with leading global brands, and a strong digital presence that keeps the company closely connected to its customers across multiple platforms.'