Riyadh: Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, has recently launched the Dragos Global Partner Program, the only channel program to comprise OT cybersecurity technology, services, and threat intelligence.

The Partner Program of Dragos — a global cybersecurity leader for ICS/OT environments — also offers training to partners to enable them to offer their customers services based on Dragos’s proven assessment methodology; resell the Dragos Platform including asset discovery, threat detection, and vulnerability management; and manage deployment for customers.

Partners will also be able to help their customers by having the full range of ICS/OT cybersecurity technology and services to increase revenue opportunities and deliver positive customer outcomes. Partners gain confidence in being backed by Dragos experts, the industry’s largest, most experienced group of ICS/OT security practitioners who’ve been at the frontlines of major cyberattacks on industrial infrastructure.

Christophe Culine, Vice President of Global Sales and Chief Revenue Officer, Dragos, said: “With the new Dragos Global Partner Program, we will transfer our knowledge and experience to our channel partners, enabling them to fully manage their customers’ deployments with the industry’s most comprehensive and complete ICS/OT security solution.”

He said: “Market demand for OT cybersecurity is accelerating as evolving threats, geopolitical dynamics, and regulations shine a spotlight on the need to protect industrial infrastructure.”

The Dragos Global Partner Program revolutionizes partner training by providing a self-service portal that includes automated deal registration, materials for co-branding and other marketing assets, and access to self-paced ICS cybersecurity skills training through Dragos Academy training modules. With the Dragos Partner Program, cybersecurity resellers receive several benefits.

For instance, the Dragos Platform, Dragos Professional Services, threat intelligence via Dragos WorldView, managed ICS/OT threat hunts and notification triage through Dragos OT Watch, and collective defense through Neighborhood Keeper.

Besides, it provides access to the Dragos Partner Portal, training, partner communications, and field sales and marketing support. Other benefits include Market Development Funds (MDF), as well as proposal-based MDFs for demand and lead generation, cumulative volume discounts, and also deal registration with an increased margin for identifying opportunities.

In response to the announcement of launching the Dragos Global Partner Program, Eng. Majed Salah Alamri, Chief Business Solutions Officer at Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), said: “SITE firmly believes that collaboration and synergy are the key to unlocking innovation and driving success. With Dragos Global Partner Program, we are excited to join forces with an industry leader in the realm of ICS/OT cybersecurity. This is certainly a promising opportunity to expand the reach of SITE and reaffirm its vital national role in offering cybersecurity and cloud services and solutions, as well as digital platforms and systems integration services.”

Alamri also commented: “We hope through Dragos Global Partner Program to further enhance the digital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia as planned in Vision 2030, particularly in the fast-paced, high-risk ICS/OT domain. The Program promises localization of knowledge and expertise, delivery of outstanding solutions, and acceleration of growth and innovation."

Cyberani Solutions CEO Saeed AlSaeed exuded confidence over the partnership with Dragos through the Global Partner Program, saying: “This amplifies Cyberani’s ability to drive localized innovation and transformation, equipping our clients with the capabilities to stay ahead in an increasingly evolving threat landscape. Our commitment to Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology markets is to fulfill the full spectrum of cybersecurity national needs with quality cybersecurity services and products.”

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington, welcomed the Program and said: “It offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading organizations and jointly deliver transformative solutions.”

Sharing his happiness at joining the partner program, Kosgalage continued: “This partnership enables us to leverage our respective strengths and expertise, combining them to provide unparalleled value to our shared partners and customers. We look forward to driving innovation and success together.”

Mayank Verma, Dragos’ International Channel Leader, said: “Partnership signifies our commitment to fostering long-term relationships and creating a strong ecosystem of trusted partners, driving mutual success and delivering exceptional value.”

He added: “Dragos global partner program is a testament to our commitment to customer-centricity, as we strive to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions and services, supported by a network of trusted partners worldwide."

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Baltimore-Washington, DC area with a regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com