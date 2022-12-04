Following six successful months and six lucky shoppers who won brand new cars, Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, announced the end of its exclusive “Dragon Draw” promotional campaign, awarding the last raffle prize, a new Toyota Raize, to Mr. John Palayil Philip. The sixth and final raffle draw was held on November 27, 2022, under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in the presence of Dragon City Bahrain officials.

The “Dragon Draw” campaign continued from June 2, 2022, to November 26, 2022, granting shoppers who spent BD10 or more at Dragon City Bahrain the opportunity to enter a monthly raffle draw and win a brand new car, three Toyota Raize and three Toyota Yaris.

The campaign reflected Dragon City Bahrain’s keenness to ensure shoppers an unmatched rewarding shopping experience, in appreciation of their loyalty and confidence in the mall. Moreover, it was organised as part of the mall’s constant endeavours to cement its prominent position as the preferred family shopping destination in the Kingdom. Additionally, Dragon City Bahrain regularly organises rewarding shopping campaigns, giving away amazing gifts to its shoppers from Bahrain and abroad, including brand new cars, shopping vouchers and much more.

Visit Dragon City Bahrain today and discover a world of endless choices. This includes high-quality products to pick from, such as readymade garments, textiles, shoes, bags, accessories, makeup, toys, furniture, kids fashion, machinery, building materials and sanitary hardware, electronics and much more. You can also enjoy many options of delicious meals served at the mall’s spacious food court, as well as the various traditional and exquisite international cafés and restaurants located in different parts of the mall, where you will certainly spend the best times with your loved ones.

Stay tuned to the latest news and products at Dragon City Bahrain by following DragonCityBahrain on Facebook, dragoncitybh on Instagram and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 9 am to 8 pm. For more information, you may send a WhatsApp message to (+973 32296366). Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Dragon City Bahrain