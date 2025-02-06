Held in partnership with the Saudi Arabia Architecture and Design Commission of the Ministry of Culture

Downtown Design Riyadh will take place from 20-23 May 2025 in the creative hub of the JAX District in Riyadh

Celebrating design excellence, the curated four-day fair will feature regional and global design brands from around the world, alongside local, emerging creative talent and design studios exhibiting limited-edition design

Fueled by the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate sector and landmark projects, this unmissable design event for industry leaders, design enthusiasts and professionals, will showcase the latest design trends and innovation

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Downtown Design, the leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design in the Middle East, will open its inaugural fair in Saudi Arabia later this year. Downtown Design Riyadh will take place from 20-23 May 2025 in JAX District, Riyadh, a creative hub that combines cutting-edge cultural infrastructure with the stunning backdrop of the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Turaif.

Held in partnership with the Saudi Arabia Architecture and Design Commission of the Ministry of Culture, the fair will offer design enthusiasts, professional and industry leaders with direct access to original, contemporary design brands and limited-edition works from around the world, along with local and regional designers and design studios.



Exhibitors include: Huda Lighting showcasing a portfolio of lighting solutions and collections; Cosentino exhibiting the latest in sustainable surface materials; Natuzzi presenting its modern, cutting-edge furniture collection; Iwan Maktabi unveiling a new collaboration with a local creative; Collectional bringing a curated selection of contemporary design excellence and limited-edition pieces, featuring prominent international names; while Lasvit and Venini will present their hand-crafted, bespoke glass installations.

Downtown Design Riyadh will echo Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to offer the highest in cultural quality and will be positioned to help cater to the Saudi Arabian interior design market, valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to USD 4.63 billion by 2029, driven by real estate developments in retail, hospitality and luxury residential properties. Central to this demand is the country’s globally recognised projects such as Neom, The Line and Diriyah Gate.

Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, stated, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s design sector is an integral part of the country’s culture and reflects our vibrant heritage. As part of Vision 2030, we are supporting the flourishing architecture and design community and offering opportunities that mirror the Kingdom’s rich and diverse culture. Downtown Design Riyadh offers an energetic, creative environment bringing together the local and global creative design scene, supporting Saudi Arabia to become a leading voice in the design sector and cultural community.”

Mette Degn-Christensen, Director of Downtown Design, added, “We are seeing so much enthusiasm and excitement amongst the design community in Saudi Arabia, and we are thrilled to be launching Downtown Design Riyadh. We will be offering the first high-quality, contemporary design fair in Saudi Arabia, connecting global and regional brands with architects, interior designers, developers and design enthusiasts in an environment driven by meaningful connections and the desire to amplify the country’s design scene.

“With Downtown Design’s solid reputation built over a decade of operating in the Middle East, we are honored to be partnering with the Saudi Arabia Architecture and Design Commission of the Ministry of Culture and together, we will enable the regional and global design industry to access this dynamic market, in a highly curated showcase of the finest in contemporary design.”

Downtown Design Riyadh will be held at the inspiring JAX District and will take place throughout the venues state-of-the-art exhibition halls and VIP areas, offering immersive cultural experiences within the vibrant contemporary art and design setting of the four-day fair.

JAX District creative hub, an industrial heritage site in Diriyah is located just 30 minutes from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, providing local and international visitors heading to Downtown Design Riyadh a seamless travel experience. JAX District is home to acclaimed artists, galleries, leading media, creative agencies, and SAMOCA, the first contemporary art museum in Saudi Arabia.

For exhibitor enquiries and further information about Downtown Design Riyadh please contact Riyadh@downtowndesign.com

For all upcoming announcements and updates visit: downtowndesign.com | @downtowndesignd | #DTDRiyadh

About Downtown Design

Over the past decade of operating in the Middle East, Downtown Design has firmly established itself as the leading contemporary and quality design fair in the Middle East and a catalyst for growth in the region’s creative scene. Dedicated to original and contemporary, the fair showcases an edited selection of the latest collections, innovative products and design solutions by design brands and manufacturers from around the world, alongside limited-edition and bespoke design by studios, collectives and independent designers from the region and beyond. The fair is complemented by a collateral programme of pop-up concepts, creative and live talks, catering to each relevant audience; from international A&ID professionals or HNWIs to local homeowners and design-curious consumers, alike.

Held in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission of the KSA Ministry of Culture, Downtown Design Riyadh will be the first contemporary and quality design fair in Saudi Arabia and will offer direct access to the unprecedented demand for high-end interiors to serve the rapidly growing market and mega-projects across the Kingdom. The inaugural edition of Downtown Design Riyadh will take place 20-23 May 2025 in JAX District, Riyadh.

