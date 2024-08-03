Durban, – Dow Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, an affiliate of Dow (NYSE: DOW), announced today the sale of its New Germany plant to Ansol Gulf (G.D. Portbury Ltd.), a subsidiary of the Anichem Group based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The deal is effective 1 August, 2024.

Located in New Germany, South Africa, the plant manufactures emulsion polymers and polyurethane chemicals. The sale of the New Germany plant aligns with Dow’s strategy to streamline operations and focus on core business areas.

"We are pleased to have found a partner for growth in Ansol Gulf who shares our dedication to innovation and excellence," said [Dow Representative’s Name], [Dow Representative’s Title], Dow Southern Africa. "This transaction will benefit our employees, customers, and the broader community."

Ansol Gulf sees this acquisition as a significant milestone in its growth strategy. "The New Germany plant strengthens our production capacity and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality products in Southern Africa and beyond," said Dr. T.R. Vijayan, Managing Director, Ansol Gulf.

The New Germany facility has been a cornerstone of Dow Southern Africa’s operations and will be operating as Springbok Emulsion Polymers (Pty) Ltd. Ansol Gulf plans to invest in product development and the production capacity of the plant while ensuring continuity in supply of Dow’s products to the region and retain the staff employed.

Both companies are committed to a smooth transition, maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship.

