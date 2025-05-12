JEDDAH — Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control President Tim Cahill, General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Assistant Deputy Nawaf Albawardi, and Arabian International Company for Steel Structures (AIC) President Wasim Attieh recently met at AIC’s Jeddah facility to mark the completion of the first locally manufactured components for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launcher.



The milestone reflects a growing collaboration between AIC and Lockheed Martin, aimed at advancing Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing capabilities.



The locally produced components were developed through precision welding and advanced manufacturing techniques, reinforcing both the Kingdom’s defense industrial base and the U.S. supply chain by establishing a second source of production.



“This is a tremendous milestone for the United States of America and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as our nations work to fulfill the Kingdom’s THAAD procurement,” said Tim Cahill.



“Through this program, we're not only supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing regional defense capacity, but we’re also generating high-quality manufacturing jobs in the United States and strengthening the American defense industrial base.”



AIC Steel President Wasim Attieh praised the collaboration, saying, “Lockheed Martin has been an excellent partner in providing the tools and training necessary to prepare and ultimately advance the localized production of such a major component of the THAAD Weapon System. I look forward to working together to ensure a more secure future for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” He also acknowledged GAMI’s support throughout the project.



THAAD is a combat-proven missile defense system designed to intercept short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth’s atmosphere. Its operational readiness, flight test success, and proven performance continue to draw international interest. — SG

