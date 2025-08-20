The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of MSC’s new 'North India to Middle East' shipping service to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, aiming to enhance the kingdom’s role and boost its competitiveness regionally and internationally.

The new service connects King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with the ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva and Hazira in India, Sohar in Oman, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, with a handling capacity of up to 4,000 TEUs.

This step comes within Mawani’s efforts to improve the kingdom’s ranking in global performance indicators and enhance operational efficiency at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

By doing so, Mawani supports the movement of national exports in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to establish the kingdom as a global logistics hub and a vital link between three continents.

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam plays a key role in connecting the kingdom to the global economy and features fully equipped integrated infrastructure and logistics facilities attractive to major international companies, with 43 berths and a total capacity of up to 105 million tons of cargo and containers.-TradeArabia News Service

