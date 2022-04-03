Dubai: Dubai’s popular supermarket chain Choithrams announces “Double Blessings” a campaign that supports Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and UAE Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan.

Between 20 March and 2 May 2022, patrons will be provided a choice of food boxes: a ready-to eat meal for AED 10 and a box of rations for AED 20 that may be purchased to donate through UAE Food Bank. A carton of selected rations for AED 50 may be purchased and given away by customers on their own. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Dubai Cares to boost school feeding programmes around the world. The boxes will be available for purchase both online and at more than 28 Choithrams outlets across Dubai and Northern Emirates

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said, “School feeding is a core pillar for educational access, retention and student health. Thanks to the support of our decade-old partner, Choithrams, we will boost access to education and keep children in school with a robust system of school feedings programmes. To date, we have launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.”

L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, said, “Goodness is what we bring to our community with our products and services throughout the year. By sharing food with vulnerable communities in Dubai and by boosting school feeding programmes around the world, we are doubling blessings this Ramadan with the generous support of our customers, partners, stakeholders and staff.”

Dawoud Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank and Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Goodness and charity unite the community. We thank our partners and supporters for the generous donations – it highlights solidarity within the UAE.”

Both Dubai Cares and UAE Food Bank are part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

-Ends-

About Choithrams

Choithrams is a successful group with associates in diverse fields including manufacturing, distribution, commodities, retailing This rich combination brings to the group a huge fund of experience and resources. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and its chain of over 40 supermarkets have made it a household name in the Emirates.

Follow us on Twitter at @choithramsuae or check our website: www.choithrams.com/en/

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a member of the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About UAE Food Bank

The UAE Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organisation launched January 4th 2017 under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

It is committed to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste by collaborating with local authorities, as well as local and international charities, to create a comprehensive ecosystem to efficiently store, package and distribute excess fresh food from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. It is the first Food Bank in the United Arab Emirates.

Choithrams

Kirti Malhotra

Email: kmalhotra@choithrams.com