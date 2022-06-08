RISE with SAP and digital automation roadmap including integrated solution from Spirit enables country’s foremost cheese producer to leverage cloud solutions at an escalated pace

Cairo, Egypt: Arabian Food Services, better known by the name of its popular flagship cheese brand Domty, has enlisted the support of global technology company SAP to embark on a digital transformation journey that will see it benefit from full cloud integration and software solutions that enhance its interactions with the 55,000 Egyptian retailers stocking its products.

The cheese giant has implemented RISE with SAP and SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to accelerate its journey to become an Intelligent Enterprise while minimizing cyber-risks and streamlining its operations. In addition, to better service its retailers, Domty has embraced an automation roadmap, which includes an integrated solution offered by Spirit, an SAP gold partner. Spirit’s Smart Sales is a van sales solution, meaning products can be delivered directly to retailers. Thanks to the full integrated package, Domty can leverage the advantages of cloud computing while also benefiting from improved visibility and control over all operations and activities.

Mohamed El Damaty, CEO of Domty, said of the partnership, “Alongside our focus on quality ingredients, taste and value for money, we believe our success is driven by innovation. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to satisfy our retailers’ needs, and ultimately to serve consumers better. With RISE with SAP and the SAP and Spirit integrated solutions, we have streamlined our operations and have greater visibility on every area, allowing for precise decision making. The solutions also enable us to react swiftly to changes in the marketplace and to be able to expand our reach locally and abroad.”

RISE with SAP is a step-by-step holistic offering that supports companies’ digital transformation, and is tailored for each company’s complexity and starting point. The aim is to go beyond a technical migration to the cloud, and instead enable companies to truly transform their business, realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications, and allowing for ongoing transformation.

Mohammed Samy, Managing Director, SAP Egypt, said, “Implementing RISE with SAP enables Domty to align with Egypt Vision 2030 while leveraging the latest cloud-based solutions at an accelerated pace. Through implementing our ERP solutions and with the integration of Spirit’s Smart Sales, Domty has enhanced its monitoring and control of all its activities. This ensures that its operations are scalable when needed and flexible enough for continuous enhancements to be made.”

Founded in Egypt in 1990, Domty today has an extensive range of almost 200 products with a distribution fleet of more than 600 trucks operating from 20 strategically located distribution hubs across the country, rather than distributors. The streamlined system delivers directly to all types of retail outlets thanks to a dedicated workforce of more than 4,200 employees who are supported by Spirit’s Smart Sales solution.

Omar Samy Abouzaid, Managing Director of Spirit, the SAP system integrator, said of the collaboration, “We are delighted to be working with our partner SAP to support Domty in its impressive digital transformation strategy. Spirit’s Smart Sales simplifies complex direct store delivery processes and integrates the back office with customer-facing activities. This is important as it empowers Domty’s representatives to make decisions on the spot, enhancing their ability to meet retailers’ immediate needs. By embracing cloud technologies and innovative business processes, Domty is setting itself up for continued success and sustainability.”