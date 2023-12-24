Earning prestigious accolades from KAHRAMAA and Al Daayen Municipality, Doha Festival City stands out in environmental stewardship and sustainable development in Qatar's retail and entertainment landscape.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has received two KAHRAMAA awards for energy conservation and sustainable transportation, alongside recognition from Al Daayen Municipality for its overall environmental sustainability efforts, further highlighting the mall’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

At the Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum, organized by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), Doha Festival City was honored with the Tarsheed Conserving Building Competition Award, recognizing its sustainable building practices and significant efforts in energy conservation. Additionally, the mall received the Tarsheed Partner in EV Charging Innovation Award, highlighting its contributions to establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and promoting sustainable transportation infrastructure - allocating EV charging stations at 46 parking bays for 2023 and will grow to 58 parking bays by Q1 of 2024.

The accolades continued as Doha Festival City was also recognized at the "Together Towards Sustainability" event hosted by the Al Daayen Municipality. Held at the Conference Center, Expo Doha, Cultural Area, Bidda Park, this event celebrated the contributions of various organizations to sustainability, with Doha Festival City standing out for its exemplary commitment and initiatives in promoting environmental sustainability.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, expressed his gratitude for these recognitions. "These awards are a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation. Being acknowledged by esteemed organizations like KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality is an honor and motivates us to continue our efforts towards a sustainable future, in line with Qatar's vision for environmental stewardship," he said.

Recently, Doha Festival City has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' in recognition of its exceptional sustainability efforts.

The mall has demonstrated environmental leadership, notably reducing wet waste through Food Digester Machines and achieving a 30% energy saving. Additionally, Doha Festival City boasts a GSAS Design & Build 3-star certification, underscoring its proactive approach to sustainable operations. These measures showcase the mall's dedication to sustainable practices, aligning with Qatar's vision for a greener future.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

