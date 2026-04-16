BEIJING - The Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jereh Group to develop an integrated clean energy and industrial platform in the UAE.

The MoU aims to deepen bilateral economic ties between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, and positions the UAE as a regional hub for next-generation energy technology and advanced manufacturing.

It was signed by Mohammad Abdrulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Li Weibin, Executive President of Jereh Group.

Jereh Group's investment plan encompasses four components: the deployment of small modular reactor (SMR) technology to provide stable, zero-carbon baseload power; the establishment of an anode material manufacturing facility with a target capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum; and the creation of lithium battery recycling capabilities.

The platform is designed to be integrated, with Jereh Group's SMR deployment intended to directly power its own anode material plant, to be deployed on a phased basis over the next three to five years.

The anode material manufacturing facility will support the UAE’s ambition to expand advanced manufacturing and strengthen domestic industrial capabilities. The platform’s clean energy components align with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, which targets a greater share of low-carbon power in the energy mix alongside continued investment in secure, diversified energy infrastructure.

The deployment of this integrated platform also positions the UAE as an early adopter of advanced energy applications, further reinforcing its attractiveness as a destination for large-scale technology and industrial investment.

The Ministry of Investment will play an active role in supporting Jereh Group’s growth in the UAE. This MoU reinforces the ministry’s mandate to attract and facilitate investment in high-growth sectors, while positioning the UAE as a global hub and catalyst for cross-border investment, energy security, and sustainable development.

“The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and industry, and Jereh Group's commitment to developing an integrated industrial and energy platform in the UAE is a powerful testament to that," said Alhawi. "Over the past four decades, the UAE–China investment relationship has evolved into a mature, two-way strategic capital corridor."

He added that this partnership with Jereh builds on that strong foundation, reflecting the depth of economic ties with China, the fourth-largest source of FDI stock into the UAE and the largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing US$100 billion in 2024.

"The UAE continues to offer a compelling platform for businesses seeking international growth, underpinned by world-class infrastructure, a forward-looking regulatory environment, and a strategic position at the crossroads of global markets," Alhawi stated.

Li Weibin stated, “Signing this MoU with the UAE Ministry of Investment represents a pivotal step in Jereh Group's global journey. The UAE is not only a leading economic power, but also a global hub for innovation, trade, and investment, making it a strategic market for our expansion.

"Through this partnership, we are able to align our business with the nation's ambitious vision, benefit from its dynamic investment ecosystem, and demonstrate our capabilities across clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure."

He added that this collaboration will accelerate industrial ambitions, contribute to the UAE's long-term economic growth, and set new benchmarks for integrated energy and industrial platforms in the region.

By the end of July 2025, nearly 16,500 Chinese trade licenses were active in the UAE market, marking an increase of over 18 percent year-on-year and covering a wide range of economic and investment activities.