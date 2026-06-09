Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's leading retail and lifestyle destination known for its curated mix of coveted trends, is set to launch “Hala Bel Fans,” a fully immersive Football Fan Zones Activation running from 11 June to 19 July. Inspired by the world's most anticipated football tournament, the 39-day experience will transform multiple locations across the mall into interactive destinations for football fans, families, gamers, and visitors of all ages, with all activities available free of charge.

The Football Fan Zones Activation will span multiple locations across Doha Festival City, transforming the destination into an immersive football-themed experience through four dedicated zones, interactive challenges, live entertainment, themed installations, and public match screenings. At the North Food Court, visitors will be able to gather for live screenings throughout the tournament, creating a shared viewing experience for fans and families.

The Hero Interactive Zone reflects the growing trend of phygital entertainment, where physical activity and digital technology come together to create more immersive fan experiences. Through innovations such as the projection-based Multiball football experience, VR football challenges, and competitive gaming on PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch, visitors can engage with football in dynamic new ways that blend sport, technology, and real-time interaction.

Families and younger fans can experience the football sensation beyond the pitch at the Kids Play Zone on the first floor, through creative activities such as face painting, LEGO football builds, toy play experiences, and family-friendly entertainment. Extending throughout the mall corridors, the Interactive Football Games Zone will feature six skill-based challenges, including Foot Pool, Foot Golf, Foot Bowling, Foot Power Ramp, Target Wall, and the exciting Header Challenge, in an engaging atmosphere.

Bringing the spirit of the game beyond the screen, Doha Festival City will present a lively entertainment programme under its “Hala Bel Fans” campaign. Visitors can explore jersey displays representing participating nations and football collectibles, while enjoying multiple live shows taking place from Wednesday to Saturday. On weekends, roaming mascot parades will bring additional excitement to the destination, accompanied by drummers, stilt walkers, and other interactive performers, creating a vibrant atmosphere for fans and families alike.

Tugrul Comert, Director, Asset Management, Doha Festival City, said: "Major sporting moments have a unique ability to unite people, and ‘Hala Bel Fans’ is designed to bring that energy to life at Doha Festival City. By offering free access to immersive fan experiences, live screenings, gaming, and family entertainment, we are creating an inclusive destination where visitors of all ages can come together and be part of the excitement throughout the summer."

For media enquiries, please contact: Beatrice Zemelyte, Weber Shandwick: bzemelyte@webershandwick.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Doha’s destination for style expression and coveted trends, encompasses over 500 stores within its 246,200 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Charlotte Tilbury, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewellery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer. Doha Festival City offers an exclusive selection of first-to-market signature brands in fashion, beauty, automotive and EV smart mobility, including Alo Yoga, Gold Apple, Creed, Hermès Perfume and Beauty, as well as the Tesla showroom and Audi City — all of which are unique to Qatar’s retail landscape.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Raising Cane’s, Mado, Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s. It also offers local favorites like Monoprix, Jamie’s Italian, and the iconic Ladurée, alongside traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Abajour. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. In 2025, these attractions were recognised at the prestigious Global RLI Awards, with VIRTUOCiTY™ awarded 'Most Immersive Attraction & Experience' and Angry Birds World highly commended for 'Most Innovative Retail & Entertainment Concept.' The mall also features Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Doha Festival City houses Qatar's first VOX 4DX cinema complex, featuring 18 screens and providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

The mall has been honoured as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

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