Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is delighted to enhance the shopping experience with its exclusive Gift Card offers, extending the opportunity for guests to enjoy a curated selection of deals and discounts across an impressive array of over 550 in-house brands.

The innovative cashless payment method, developed in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Mastercard, streamlines the purchasing process at a multitude of retail, food and beverage, and entertainment establishments. Available until September 20, 2024, these Gift Card holders are privy to a host of unique promotions, ensuring both valuable savings and the joy of selecting the perfect present for every occasion.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, commented on the extension of the offers, stating, “The Gift Card offers we introduced last year were met with incredible enthusiasm and have become a favorite among our shoppers. Their overwhelming success has inspired us to extend these offers, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the community and enriching the shopping experience. Consistent with our brand slogan 'It’s My Place, My Choice,’ we continue to enable our guests to make selections that truly resonate with their desires.”

Doha Festival City's Gift Card features 41 specially crafted deals to enhance visitor’s shopping experience. For children's fashion and play, Mothercare grants a 15% discount when spending QR250, while Carter's offers 20% off, and Blue Salon Kids presents a 20% reduction on regular-priced items. Toys enthusiasts will find 10% off at both Toys R Us and Lego, with Mayoral and Mama's & Papa's offering 10% and 15% for cardholders respectively. The fun continues with a 10% discount at Spark Sense & Play for some playground excitement.

In the realm of beauty and wellness, Bath & Body Works bestows a 5% saving on a QR250 spend, while Johara dazzles with an additional 10% off diamond items. The Face Shop, Pari Gallery, and Secret Notes provide a 15% cut on full-priced products, complementing the 20% weekday discount at Maison De Joelle. For health and beauty essentials, Green Apple Pharmacy offers a 10% markdown on skincare and haircare.

Home and decor enthusiasts can enjoy a 20% discount at Gift Shed, with BoConcept, The One, and Tavola providing 5% off. Nest and Pasabahce offer a 15% discount on regular prices, and Karaca stands out with an impressive 25% off. Tansy Mattress invites restful slumber with a 20% discount on mattresses.

Fashion-seekers will delight in the variety of discounts: Tuzun's 18% off and Farah's remarkable 50% on selected diamonds. Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, and Luisa Spagnoli offer a 10-20% discount on full-priced apparel. For premium fashion, Bugatti, Triumph, Morgan, Nicoli, and Cole Haan invite shoppers with a 20% discount.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to discounts across our F&B outlets. Godiva tempts with a 10% discount on dine-in experiences, while Dairy Queen offers a refreshing 20% off meals. Maki elevates dining with a generous 30% discount, and McDonald's provides a treat with their 'Buy 1 Get 1' Spanish Latte offer. Completing the dining deals, Shanghai Garden serves up a 10% discount on a la carte dishes.

Tech enthusiasts aren't left behind, with FNAC providing a 5% discount on its wide selection of gadgets. Each offer is carefully curated to ensure that Doha Festival City's Gift Card remains the quintessential companion for savvy shoppers and discerning diners, making every visit a memorable event.

The Doha Festival City Gift Card offers a secure, cashless way to shop across all its retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets. It's equipped with Mastercard's prepaid technology, complete with a four-digit PIN, and allows for 24/7 balance checks at QIB ATMs. The card is set to provide more benefits to cardholders in the future.

Customers can purchase the Gift Card at customer service desks on the ground or first floor, loading it with QAR 50 to QAR 5,000. This amount is valid for up to two years, and the card is not refundable or reloadable.

For more information and to purchase your Gift Card, please call 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/whats-on/giftcard.

