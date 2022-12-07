Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only international choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, and first ride-hailing platform in the region. The collaboration, started on the 20th of November, will offer exclusive services and promotions for Doha Festival City visitors until the 31st of December.

Through this collaboration, Doha Festival City visitors will receive a 10% discount on up to four rides with Careem, to and from the mall. To avail the offer, customers can enter code "DFC22" when booking a ride through the app. Customers can also select a preferred and convenient pick-up location at one of Doha Festival City’s main gates, further enhancing their experience.

“We are happy to collaborate with Careem, a pioneer of the ride-hailing field and the region’s leading multi-service platform, to provide an exclusive service to our customers. This will offer great benefits to our visitors, especially during the period of forecasted increased traffic with the start of the international football tournament hosted in Qatar and during the festive season. Our mall is always at the forefront to innovate new services and products that can provide greater convenience to our guests and visitors so they can enjoy the most seamless shopping and entertainment experience at the one and only mall of international choice for shopping and entertainment for the entire family.” says, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Doha Festival City and provide our customers in Qatar with a seamless ride-hailing experience to and from one of Qatar’s highest density locations. Through this collaboration, we’ll be able to collectively ease the trips and shopping experiences of the visitors who regularly book rides to DFC, consisting of daily commuters, business professionals, families, and students. In preparation for the surge in demand ahead of the World Cup, we’ve also expanded Careem’s fleet size to ensure a frictionless experience for customers in Doha, including DFC visitors,” said Antonio Al Asmar, Careem’s GM for the GCC.

Doha Festival City’s collaboration with Careem will further facilitate visitors’ access to the mall’s robust programme across a host of indoor and outdoor activations to celebrate the football season.

From the 17th of November till the 18th of December, between 4 PM and 12 midnight daily, the mall’s Centre Court will be featuring a series of world-class live entertainment and football-centric activities with an aim to offer visitors an engaging experience. The main stage of the Centre Court will showcase an impressive line-up of multicultural performances featuring traditional dances, juggling and balancing acts, magic tricks, a robot show and freestyling. Shows will start from 5PM, 7PM and 9PM and will cater to a wide local and international audience of all ages. In addition, the Mall will be buzzing with other indoor activities and parades. There will also be competitions and many prizes to be won.

Outside the Luxury area, visitors can enjoy Doha Festival City Arena, the Mall’s outdoor lively zone offering a host of football-centric activations, as well as match viewings, and special F&B offerings.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the mall’s operating hours please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

