DNA Health & Wellness (DNA Health), the leading preventative health clinic in the Middle East, is proud to announce its commitment to revolutionising the medical field with its comprehensive range of health optimisation and longevity treatments. In collaboration with Francorp Middle East, DNA Health is expanding its groundbreaking model through franchising – inviting visionary franchisees to join them on their mission to transforming lives across the Middle East and Europe.

At the heart of DNA Health’s success is a committed team of Doctors, which use its proprietary approach and the latest detection technology and cutting-edge treatments to optimise health and eliminate potential health risks. Its personalised, data-driven and precision medicine approach offers highly effective healthcare outcomes.

Currently operating with five locations in Dubai, DNA Health is now ready to extend its transformative impact through franchising, with an aim to operate more branches in the Middle East and Europe and expanding further to other parts of the world at a later stage. To build a strategic franchise model, DNA Health approached Francorp Middle East, the leading franchise consultancy firm, to assist them in building their franchise program.

They would be happy to speak about the below topics or if you would require commentary:

- Meet the men behind the region's first longevity clinic

- Can the UAE become a hub for health and longevity optimisation

- Stress Management and mental wellbeing during the Holiday Season

- Immune Boosting Treatments before you Travel

- From investment banking to a healthcare revolution, how one man is changing how consumers think about their health

- DNA pops the wellness bubble in favour of science backed solutions to help you live longer

- New Year, New You - Preventative Care for the New Year

For more information about DNA Health & Wellness’ franchise opportunity, please visit:

https://www.francorpme.com/franchise/dna-health-wellness-franchise-opportunity/