Specialty coffee lots generated over USD 70,000 in total value at the second Dubai Coffee Auction by DMCC, reflecting sustained global demand for premium, traceable coffees

Coffees from 13 producing origins were represented, the widest range ever featured in a single coffee auction

The event featured the first-ever international auction of a coffee from the continental United States, establishing a new benchmark for US continental origins, and second-highest price ever recorded for a Bolivian coffee at auction

Results underline growing confidence in the role of DMCC as globally connected platform linking producing origins with international buyers

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has concluded the second edition of the Dubai Coffee Auction, with specialty coffee lots generating USD 70,000 in total value. The auction programme brought together producers from 13 producing origins, representing the widest range ever featured in a single coffee auction, including coffees showcased through DMCC’s Producer Discovery initiative.

Held as part of World of Coffee Dubai 2026, the Dubai Coffee Auction by DMCC attracted strong international participation, with 1,364 bids placed by buyers from across the global specialty coffee market. In a first for the global coffee market, the Dubai Coffee Auction also marked the first international auction sale of a coffee from the continental United States, establishing a new benchmark price for a continental US origin and demonstrating the platform’s role in expanding producer discovery.

The auctions also delivered standout pricing outcomes across established specialty origins. A Bolivian specialty coffee lot achieved USD 386 per kilogram, marking the second-highest price ever recorded for a Bolivian coffee at auction, and underscoring continued international demand for high-quality, traceable coffees when offered through transparent, competitive platforms.

Ahmad Hamza, Chief Free Zone Affairs Officer, DMCC, said: “With the global coffee market now valued at more than USD 130 billion, and specialty coffee accounting for a steadily growing share of consumption, credible price discovery has become essential for the sector’s long-term sustainability. The results of the Dubai Coffee Auction 2026 – which featured the largest number of international origins ever represented in a single auction – clearly demonstrate the depth of global demand for high-quality, traceable coffees when producers are given direct access to international buyers. Through this platform, DMCC is translating Dubai’s infrastructure into transparent pricing, genuine competition and tangible value creation at origin, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a global hub for specialty coffee trade.”

The Dubai Coffee Auction forms part of a three-auction programme taking place across World of Coffee Dubai 2026. The programme opened with the Dubai Coffee Equipment Auction on Day One, featuring limited-edition and bespoke equipment from exhibitors. Day Two hosted the Microlot Coffee Auction, showcasing premium specialty coffees from leading and emerging producing origins. The programme concluded on Day Three with the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction, providing participating roasters and producers with a platform to present their signature coffees to an international audience of buyers.

David Paparrelli, Chief Executive Officer, M-Cultivo, added: “The results achieved across the auctions highlight the strength of the specialty coffee market and the role auctions play in rewarding quality at origin. Strong international bidding, particularly for coffees from Panama, demonstrates how transparent auction platforms can create confidence for buyers while delivering fair market value for producers.”

The Dubai Coffee Auction is supported by the DMCC Coffee Centre, a purpose-built, temperature-controlled facility located in Jebel Ali Free Zone that provides end-to-end services across the coffee value chain, including storage, processing, roasting, logistics and training. Through this infrastructure, DMCC connects producers from major growing regions across Latin America, Africa and Asia with international markets, supporting efficient trade and long-term market access.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 ran from 18 to 20 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 2,100 exhibiting companies and brands from across the global specialty coffee industry.

