Manama, Bahrain – Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) held its 2024 Annual General Meeting

(AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), reporting a strong fiscal year and

continued cash dividend distributions to its shareholders. The company announced a

24% increase in year-on-year net profit and a 37% growth in year-on-year assets under

management (AUM).



During the meetings, shareholders reviewed and approved the Board of Directors' report and

the consolidated financial statements, which highlighted significant revenue growth driven

by diversified business activities across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Spain.



DGC also elected its new Board of Directors, which will be comprised of seven members and

bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, reflecting its

commitment to strong, visionary leadership. The new board will include Mr. Talal AlZain, Mr.

Ebrahim Al Jassmi, Mr. Khaled Al Yahya, Mr. Ali Al Matrook, Mr. Jaafar Hasan, Mr. Mohamed

Nedham and Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi.



Revenue growth was attributed to the group's diversification into new business sectors such

as healthcare and hospitality in the Gulf region. On behalf of Mr. Talal Al-Zain, Chairman of

DGC, Mr. Ebrahim Al Jassmi, the Vice Chairman of DGC emphasized the group’s success

despite market challenges and stressed the importance of investor trust. He highlighted

ongoing expansions and the exploration of promising investments to generate strong returns.



Mohammed Nedham Khonji, Founder and Managing Director, outlined DGC’s vision to

become a leading global company through domestic and international expansion plans.



Khaled Al Hammadi, Founder and Board Member, also reiterated the company's dedication

to achieving high results through increased investments and leveraging the expertise of their

qualified team.



Dividend Gate Capital continues to set benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainable

growth, aiming to provide substantial value to investors and shareholders.