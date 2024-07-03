PHOTO
Manama, Bahrain – Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) held its 2024 Annual General Meeting
(AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), reporting a strong fiscal year and
continued cash dividend distributions to its shareholders. The company announced a
24% increase in year-on-year net profit and a 37% growth in year-on-year assets under
management (AUM).
During the meetings, shareholders reviewed and approved the Board of Directors' report and
the consolidated financial statements, which highlighted significant revenue growth driven
by diversified business activities across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Spain.
DGC also elected its new Board of Directors, which will be comprised of seven members and
bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, reflecting its
commitment to strong, visionary leadership. The new board will include Mr. Talal AlZain, Mr.
Ebrahim Al Jassmi, Mr. Khaled Al Yahya, Mr. Ali Al Matrook, Mr. Jaafar Hasan, Mr. Mohamed
Nedham and Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi.
Revenue growth was attributed to the group's diversification into new business sectors such
as healthcare and hospitality in the Gulf region. On behalf of Mr. Talal Al-Zain, Chairman of
DGC, Mr. Ebrahim Al Jassmi, the Vice Chairman of DGC emphasized the group’s success
despite market challenges and stressed the importance of investor trust. He highlighted
ongoing expansions and the exploration of promising investments to generate strong returns.
Mohammed Nedham Khonji, Founder and Managing Director, outlined DGC’s vision to
become a leading global company through domestic and international expansion plans.
Khaled Al Hammadi, Founder and Board Member, also reiterated the company's dedication
to achieving high results through increased investments and leveraging the expertise of their
qualified team.
Dividend Gate Capital continues to set benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainable
growth, aiming to provide substantial value to investors and shareholders.