Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital, a leading investment company in real estate, health, education, and hospitality, has announced that the fourth quarter of 2024 will witness the completion of the luxury "Aurea" villas in Estepona, Spain. This marks a significant step affirming the company's status and success in diversifying its investment portfolio across local, regional, and international markets, by executing high-quality projects with lucrative returns.

The "Aurea" project spans 8,000 square meters and comprises 10 luxury villas, each with a built-up area of over 700 square meters, located in the heart of the Estepona Golf Course area. The project is strategically situated, blending the green spaces of the golf courses with nature, providing residents with direct views of the golf course.

The project features a unique mix of recreational and healthcare facilities, including private pools, entertainment and relaxation areas, and gardens. The villas are meticulously designed to meet the highest quality standards, boasting spacious areas and luxurious finishes. The increasing demand for the project demonstrates the appeal of "Aurea" as an exceptional residential destination in Europe.

In his statement on this occasion, Mr. Khaled Mohammed Al Hammadi, CEO of Dividend Gate Capital, said: "We are pleased to announce the near completion of the "Aurea" villas, which we are executing in partnership with FM Consulting Group, specializing in real estate project management in Marbella and Costa del Sol. We would like to affirm that work is progressing rapidly to complete and launch the project by the end of this year."

Mohammed Nedham Khonji, Managing Director of Dividend Gate Capital, added: "Our commitment to collaborating with top-tier contractors and consultants like B. Solis and HCP Consultants to complete the project underscores our dedication to achieving the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and professionalism in every aspect of "Aurea" from planning and design to construction, driven by our pursuit to provide luxurious living experiences for our clients."

Fausto Martinez, President of FM Consulting, stated: "We are proud to partner with Dividend Gate Capital in delivering "Aurea" villas. Our collaboration ensures that each villa in the project embodies modernity and quality, setting new standards in living near the golf course. The high-quality construction and finishing add an extra touch that enhances the living experience in "Aurea”, providing residents with comfort and luxury."

Dividend Gate Capital aims, through its investments in various regions, to achieve its future vision of becoming a leading company through expansive plans both domestically and internationally across many sectors. The nearing completion of "Aurea" villas in Spain represents a significant step that reinforces its position as a leading player in global real estate investment.