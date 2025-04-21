Imkan, a leading master developer based in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of Naseem AlJurf, the latest addition to its iconic AlJurf community spanning over a 90,580 sq m area along the Emirates Riviera in a serene coastal setting between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Unveiling the project at an exclusive media event, Imkan said this new coastal lifestyle destination features 111 villas, 60 townhouses and eight apartment buildings as part of the expansive AlJurf masterplan.

This comes following the successful sellout of its first phase, stated the Emirati developer.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri said: "With Naseem AlJurf, we have envisioned a sanctuary where tradition meets modernity. It reflects our commitment to placemaking and creating soulful communities that enrich lives while preserving the natural beauty of Sahel Al Emarat."

The event showcased the project's refined design ethos, which blends heritage, nature, and modern living in a serene atmosphere.-TradeArabia News Service

