Manama, Bahrain – Infracorp, a leading regional investor in sustainable infrastructure and lifestyle projects, is proud to announce the official launch of Harve, a new lifestyle company dedicated to crafting exceptional experiences in the F&B and hospitality sectors.

Harve aims to introduce a fresh and vibrant lifestyle culture to the region, blending culinary innovation with immersive social experiences. Under its umbrella, Harve already houses an impressive portfolio of internationally acclaimed brands including Roka, Avli, Robuchon, Twiggy, and Ninive, with more exciting additions to be announced soon.

In addition to dining and hospitality investments, Harve will expand into the cultural space with the development and operation of its own art gallery—an initiative that highlights the brand’s commitment to curating not only experiences, but also creativity and community engagement.

"Harve is not just a lifestyle brand—it’s a movement," said Majed Al-Khan, CEO of Infracorp. "We’re bringing global standards and world-class experiences to the region, but with a distinct identity that speaks to local culture, creativity, and ambition. Harve will be a platform for discovery, inspiration, and connection."

Harve marks a strategic expansion in Infracorp’s lifestyle and entertainment portfolio, aligning with its vision to elevate regional destinations and drive economic growth through innovation and world-class offerings.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh