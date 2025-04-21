Global luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate has announced the opening of its new headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with one of the country’s leading real estate technology firms, Wasalt.

A subsidiary of Quara Holding Group, a Saudi investment firm with interests in real estate development, finance, advisory services, and technology, Wasalt provides AI-driven property search, client-agent matchmaking, auctions and other real estate services on a single platform.

The brokerage, Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia, will aim to serve the country’s burgeoning luxury property market.

The company recently filed for an IPO on the Saudi Parallel Market, said Christie’s International Real Estate in a statement.

Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia will create a brick-and-mortar complement to its existing online business with a specific focus on luxury residential sales.

The brokerage firm is led by Nawfal Al Khudhairy, who has more than two decades of experience in real estate development and consulting.

Agents and clients will benefit from national and international exposure through Christie’s International Real Estate’s global, invitation-only network, which has more than 100 luxury brokerage firms in nearly 50 countries and territories.

"Wasalt’s incredible understanding of the Saudi market and deep relationships within the real estate sector make them an ideal partner as we introduce our brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Helena Moyas de Forton, the managing director for EMEA and APAC, Christie’s International Real Estate.

"We look forward to offering Saudi homebuyers and sellers our elevated, bespoke experience, especially during this period of tremendous growth in the Kingdom’s luxury real estate market," she stated.

Upon launch, Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia is representing new high-end developments including Neptune Villas, a luxury lifestyle community featuring interiors by internationally acclaimed jeweller Mouawad.

Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with its auction house, enabling clients of both businesses to take advantage of the unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, fine art and luxury goods.

The brand’s fine art and luxury business also recently announced its expansion into the kingdom with the appointment of its Managing Director Nour Kelani.

On the ongoing development, Ziad Chaar, the Chairman of Wasalt, said: "Vision 2030 is fueling strong international interest in the kingdom from high-net-worth individuals seeking residency and investment opportunities."

"Meanwhile, affluent Saudi Arabians continue to seek real estate for enjoyment and investment in the world’s top luxury destinations, stated Chaar.

"Christie’s International Real Estate offers the premier global marketplace for high-end buyers and sellers with an interest in Saudi Arabia to connect," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

