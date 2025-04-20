​​​​​RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Global luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate is honoured to be launching in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with one of the country’s leading real estate technology firms, Wasalt. The brokerage, Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia, will serve the country’s burgeoning luxury property market.

A subsidiary of Quara Holding Group, a Saudi investment firm with interests in real estate development, finance, advisory services, and technology, Wasalt provides AI-driven property search, client-agent matchmaking, auctions and other real estate services on a single platform. The company recently filed for an IPO on the Saudi Parallel Market. Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia will create a brick-and-mortar complement to its existing online business with a specific focus on luxury residential sales.

The brokerage firm is led by Nawfal al Khudhairy, who has more than two decades of experience in real estate development and consulting. Agents and clients will benefit from national and international exposure through Christie’s International Real Estate’s global, invitation-only network, which has more than 100 luxury brokerage firms in nearly 50 countries and territories.

“Wasalt’s incredible understanding of the Saudi market and deep relationships within the real estate sector make them an ideal partner as we introduce our brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Helena Moyas de Forton, managing director, EMEA and APAC, Christie’s International Real Estate. “We look forward to offering Saudi homebuyers and sellers our elevated, bespoke experience, especially during this period of tremendous growth in the Kingdom’s luxury real estate market.”

Upon launch, Christie’s International Real Estate Saudi Arabia is representing new high-end developments including Neptune Villas, a luxury lifestyle community featuring interiors by internationally acclaimed jeweler Mouawad.

Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with Christie’s auction house, enabling clients of both businesses to take advantage of the unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, fine art and luxury goods. Christie’s fine art and luxury business also recently announced its expansion into the Kingdom with the appointment of its Managing Director, Nour Kelani.

“Vision 2030 is fueling strong international interest in the Kingdom from high-net-worth individuals seeking residency and investment opportunities. Meanwhile, affluent Saudi Arabians continue to seek real estate for enjoyment and investment in the world’s top luxury destinations. Christie’s International Real Estate offers the premier global marketplace for high-end buyers and sellers with an interest in Saudi Arabia to connect,” said Ziad Chaar, Chairman of Wasalt.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com

About Christie’s

Founded in 1766, Christie’s is a world-leading art and luxury business with a physical presence in 46 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, and flagship international sales hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva. Renowned and trusted for our expert live and online-only auctions, as well as bespoke Private Sales, Christie’s unparalleled network of specialists offers our clients a full portfolio of global services, including art appraisal, art financing, international real estate and education. Christie’s auctions span more than 80 art and luxury categories, at price points ranging from $500 to over $100 million. Christie’s has sold 7 of the 10 most important single-owner collections in history, achieved the world record price for an artwork at auction, launched the first fully on-chain auction platform dedicated to exceptional NFT art and manages an investment fund to support innovative startups in the art market. Christie’s is also committed to advancing responsible culture throughout its business and communities worldwide. To learn more, browse, bid, discover, and join us for the best of art and luxury at christies.com or by downloading Christie’s apps. * Please note when quoting estimates above that other fees will apply in addition to the hammer price - see Section D of the Conditions of Sale at the back of the sale catalogue. * Estimates do not include buyer’s premium. Sales totals are hammer price plus buyer’s premium.

About Wasalt:

Wasalt is a cutting-edge and dynamic real estate platform in Saudi Arabia that provides a hassle-free and integrated experience for property seekers and advertisers. The platform is licensed by REGA and features an exclusive range of verified properties for sale or rent in major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al Khobar. Wasalt’s services include an advanced Property Search feature, offering comprehensive details about each property, Wasalt Matchmaker, which connects users to real estate agents to fulfill their property requirements, and Wasalt Projects, offering a selection of exclusive residential projects in the country. Wasalt also offers investment opportunities through Wasalt Masterplans and Wasalt Auctions services. Additionally, brokers and developers can advertise their properties for sale or rent and expand their reach through Wasalt Business App.



Wasalt is available on Web, IOS and Android.

