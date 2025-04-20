Brite, a Cairo-based SaaS company, today launches its AI-powered HR Business solution, designed to help organizations streamline HR and business operations and optimize performance by putting people first.

As MENA’s First and Leading People-empowerment Platform, Brite enables the people behind the business and the ones working for it to perform at their best. It provides the tools to simplify HR and business management while translating performance data into actionable insights.

The launch comes at a time when HR technology adoption is accelerating across MENA. The HR SaaS market in Egypt alone is valued at approximately $34.7 million in 2024, with projections indicating a 10.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. Egypt’s dynamic business landscape also presents a significant opportunity for HR digitalization. The country is home to approximately 3.6 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing around 43% of Egypt’s GDP. With SMEs forming the backbone of the economy, solutions like Brite offer a critical advantage by equipping businesses with powerful tools to optimize workforce management and improve overall efficiency.

Guided by a commitment to people empowerment, Brite’s solutions redefine HR management by replacing conventional systems that reduce employees to mere numbers, as Mahmoud Abu Sharkh, Brite’s Managing Director, emphasizes:

“We believe empowered people drive change, and that’s what we focus on. We’ve built a system that helps teams be more productive, efficient, and engaged by putting everything employees and managers need in one place.”

Looking ahead, Brite plans to expand across MENA in the second half of 2026, transforming the HR industry and the way businesses operate. By bringing advanced automation, real-time insights, and people-centered solutions to more organizations, Brite aims to redefine workforce management at scale.

Brite’s HR Business solutions cover every aspect of HR and business management. Starting with Attendance & Leave Management, Brite offers real-time visibility into team attendance through features like location tracking and biometric authentication. When it comes to Payroll Management, the platform automates the entire process, from accurate calculations and tax deductions to compliance tracking, ensuring seamless payments.

What's more, Brite’s Task Management tool enables team leaders to assign tasks, set priorities, and monitor progress, fostering better collaboration and efficiency. The Goal Tracker also allows managers to define KPIs and break down performance targets into clear, trackable daily goals.

To support high performance, Brite’s Performance Evaluation and Optimization solution gives managers actionable insights about teams’ performance, empowering them to improve productivity, predict burnout, and make informed decisions. The platform also supports hiring processes through its built-in Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which automates job postings, resume screening, and interview scheduling.

Additionally, Inventory Management enables teams to stay organized and prevent shortages by simplifying resource tracking. Finally, Brite’s integrated CRM centralizes customer data, helping businesses build stronger customer relationships, track every interaction, and improve customer retention.

To learn more about Brite’s People-empowerment Platform, visit: https://gobrite.net/