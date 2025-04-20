Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in the 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

At ATM 2025, Saudia is set to present its latest advancements in aviation and guest experience innovations. As part of its commitment to enhancing connectivity, bringing the world to the kingdom, and delivering exceptional value aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Saudia will highlight key initiatives that underscore its strategic focus on global expansion and partnership development. The airline is also expected to announce new partnerships and collaborations that further this vision.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Saudia, said: "We are thrilled to return to this esteemed global travel event where we can engage with industry leaders and showcase our pioneering achievements. As we continue expanding our global reach through strategic partnerships and innovative guest experiences, we remain committed to providing unparalleled comfort while integrating authentic Saudi hospitality throughout every aspect of travel."

Building on past successes during previous editions of ATM—including winning multiple 'Best Stand Design' awards—Saudia aims high once again this year by unveiling a futuristic premium stand located at Hall 3 within the Saudi Village (Stand ME1930). Visitors can expect an immersive experience featuring new features alongside initiatives reflecting authentic Saudi hospitality intertwined seamlessly throughout every aspect of their journey.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com