Muscat: Affirming its growing stature as a trusted partner to sovereign issuers, ahlibank, together with its Islamic window, ahli islamic, has successfully led the issuance of an OMR 200 million Government of Oman Sovereign Sukuk, in collaboration with two other local banks, which closed on 22 December, 2025, achieving an oversubscription of over 1.85 times. The transaction underscores ahlibank’s proven capabilities as Issue Manager, reflecting its ability to structure, market, and deliver high-demand Islamic capital market instruments. Through comprehensive management of the issuance lifecycle, from investor sounding and pricing to marketing, distribution, and final allocation, the issuance aligns with national financing objectives and reinforces ahlibank’s credibility in sovereign advisory and public debt execution.

Commenting on the transaction, Hanaa al Kharusi, Senior General Manager, Wholesale Banking at ahlibank stated, “This Sukuk issuance reflects more than a successful transaction; it demonstrates ahlibank’s role in supporting Oman’s broader economic and fiscal strategy through its Investment Banking team capabilities. The strong oversubscription achieved serves as a clear market signal of sustained investor confidence in the Government of Oman’s credit profile, as well as in ahlibank’s execution strategy and market positioning. Our continued engagement in sovereign Islamic issuances reinforces our commitment to developing resilient funding platforms, deepening investor participation, and contributing to a robust and diversified financial ecosystem that supports sustainable national growth.”

Reflecting the strength of market demand, strong investor appetite resulted in a final orderbook of over OMR 277 million, enabling effective pricing tension and ensuring that 100% of the issuance was allocated at or below the Ministry of Finance’s target rate of 4.15%.

This transaction marks ahlibank’s second Sukuk issuance for the Ministry of Finance this year, underscoring continued trust in the bank’s advisory, structuring, and execution capabilities. Completed in record time, the issuance also reflects the bank’s agility and ability to mobilize investor demand efficiently within dynamic market conditions.

Through transactions of this scale and complexity, ahlibank remains steadfast in its efforts to strengthen its capital markets credentials, build a robust track record across government and corporate issuances, and further position itself as a go-to partner for public debt and Sharia-compliant financing solutions. The successful completion of this Sukuk reflects the bank’s strategic focus on delivering value-driven advisory, supporting national economic initiatives, and advancing the development of Oman’s Islamic capital markets landscape.