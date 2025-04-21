Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, is poised to make waves at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

With a bold vision for the future of hospitality, the homegrown brand will reveal a dynamic roadmap of expansion, unveil transformative tech solutions, and spotlight strategic alliances all designed to elevate the guest journey and redefine excellence in the region's thriving travel and tourism sector.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Central Hotels & Resorts is pioneering eco-friendly initiatives across its properties, integrating energy-efficient operations, responsible sourcing, and green initiatives that align with global sustainability goals. This commitment underscores the brand’s dedication to shaping a more sustainable and responsible future for the hospitality industry.

“Our participation at ATM 2025 is a testament to our continuous drive to innovate and enhance the guest experience while maintaining our commitment to sustainability,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts.

“By leveraging AI-driven personalisation, predictive analytics, and smart automation, we are transforming hospitality services to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. Our vision is to blend cutting-edge technology with warm, authentic hospitality to create seamless and memorable stays for our guests.”

As part of its forward-thinking approach, Central Hotels & Resorts is revolutionizing hospitality with AI-powered digital transformation. By harnessing advanced technologies, the group is optimizing customer engagement through personalized recommendations, AI-driven marketing strategies, and automated operational processes. These innovations enhance efficiency while ensuring tailored experiences that cater to individual guest preferences.

ATM 2025 attendees, including media representatives, investors, and travel professionals, are invited to visit the Central Hotels & Resorts stand for exclusive insights into the company’s latest developments. Live demonstrations of advanced hospitality solutions, opportunities for strategic partnerships, and direct engagement with the leadership team will be key highlights of the event.

Central Hotels & Resorts stand is located at Hall 2 Stand Number HC2200.

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travellers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com