UAE - Ardee Developments, the newest player in the UAE’s real estate market, has officially launched with the unveiling of Ardee Al Marjan Island - a landmark multipurpose destination and the largest development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Spanning over 2.5 million sq ft, Ardee Al Marjan Island is a multibillion-dirham flagship project designed as a vibrant lifestyle community.

Blending luxury living with hospitality, retail, leisure, and entertainment, the master-planned development will feature branded and serviced residences, townhouses, and private villas, along with a luxury hotel, an immersive F&B and retail promenade, and diverse lifestyle amenities — all integrated into a seamless, future-forward coastal environment, said the developer.

On the debut venture, Founder Romeo Abdo said: "We founded Ardee Developments with a vision to craft spaces that go beyond luxury — communities that offer comfort, elegance, and genuine connection. Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as a global hospitality and investment hub makes it the ideal launchpad."

"With Ardee Al Marjan Island, we’re bringing to life a coastal lifestyle anchored in innovation, beachside living, and world-class experiences," he stated.

CEO Vishal Mehta said: "Ardee Al Marjan Island is more than a development - it’s a sustainable, all-in-one waterfront destination designed to blend living, working, leisure, and community."

"As the first fully integrated multipurpose project of its kind — and the largest ever on Al Marjan Island - it combines contemporary island living with walkable zones, curated amenities, and immersive entertainment," he stated.

"With panoramic sea views, direct access to pristine beaches, and a focus on quality, detail, and meaningful social connections, we’re setting a new benchmark for coastal communities that deliver long-term value for residents, visitors, investors, and stakeholders alike," he added.

Marjan CEO Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "We are pleased to welcome Ardee Developments to Ras Al Khaimah’s premium lifestyle destination Al Marjan Island with the launch of Ardee Al Marjan Island. This dynamic project will no doubt enhance the emirate’s appeal as a sought-after real estate destination and tourism spot."

"Integrated developments like this are central to realising our vision of curating sustainable, high-quality communities that appeal to global and local tourists, investors and residents seeking an elevated lifestyle," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

