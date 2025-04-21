Al-Nasrallah: The Masterclass and workshop reflect NBK’s commitment to achieving employee well-being

In line with its continuous efforts to enhance employee competency with the best training and development programs, the National Bank of Kuwait organized a training program titled Leading with Happiness, which explored how leaders can place happiness as a priority to achieve exceptional business results.

The program consisted of an intensively interactive masterclass targeting general managers and deputy general managers, in addition to a full-day workshop for their delegates that delved into more details about the topic and included many activities.

Presented by Chief Happiness Officer, speaker, and author and founder of Woohoo Inc, Alexander Kjerulf, both the masterclass and workshop focused on the economic usefulness of happiness and why happy companies achieve more profits, in addition to defining happiness at work and what makes employees happy beyond raises, bonuses, and perks. The workshop, which went into more depth, also explored how leaders themselves stay happy at work and what are the tools that leaders can use to make their employees happier.

According to the workshop, studies revealed that leaders have a great impact on the happiness of employees, as good leadership motivates and energizes them, and instills in them a level of happiness that pushes them towards putting bigger efforts in the workplace and serving customers..

On this occasion, Maryam Al-Nasrallah, Talent Management Manager said: “This workshop reflects NBK’s attention to the well-being and satisfaction of its employees through several initiatives presented by the bank, which are manifold, including training and development programs and initiatives that target employee health and safety.”

Al-Nasrallah added that NBK provides many programs and activities that focus on employee well-being and care and motivates them to follow a healthy lifestyle. In addition, NBK constantly strives to create a unique and ideal work environment that stimulates creativity and innovation akin to international peers.

Al-Nasrallah also emphasized that the human resources of NBK are its greatest asset, which is why we are committed to investing in our human capital by devoting our best capabilities and the latest technical and digital methods to enhance their performance and grow their potential.

It should be noted that NBK won the Gold Award for “Excellence in Health and Wellbeing” from the prestigious US-based Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) at the SHRM MENA STAR Awards 2024.

NBK continuously strives to support and empower its employees by providing training and development programs designed according to the latest methodologies and scientific standards ranging from training and development to the preparation of specialized professional staff. NBK also brings the best banking experts who share their knowledge, in line with the bank’s responsibility towards its employees and towards maintaining its leadership in providing customers with the best banking services.