Abu Dhabi: Dr. Khadija Al Ameri, Abu Dhabi Chamber Board Member and Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, visited this morning the pavilion of the Lithuanian Embassy at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2022.

She discussed with His Excellency Ramūnas Davidonis, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the UAE, prospects for cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lithuania in the field of food and agricultural industries.

Ambassador Ramūnas said during the meeting that the Lithuanian companies participating in the exhibition use the latest technologies, such as freeze-drying, precision agriculture, and 3D printing, and rely on seasonal organic commodities to produce healthy and nutritious food products.

Dr. Al Ameri was briefed on the products from several Lithuanian companies, such as Super Garden, which produces freeze-dried products that are an ideal alternative to sweets, including cheese and freeze-dried berries. And the AUGA group, which has been present in the UAE market since 2019, offers ready-made meals: such as soup, porridge, and steamed legumes.

Mrs. Šarūnė Šablevičienė, Commercial and Agricultural Attaché at the Lithuanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, thoroughly explain Varėnos pienelis, offering tasty and healthy dairy products, and Wezoop, nutritional and innovative foods that aim to meet the nutritional needs of the seniors.

She added that the innovative Startuper’s Smoothies drink is the best alternative that is healthy and flavorful and is already sold in Ireland and Belgium, and has concluded supply agreements with Brazil, Peru, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

