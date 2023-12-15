Riyadh: Diriyah Company and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City today announced the Royal Diriyah Opera House, which will be built in the heart of Diriyah, the Saudi capital city’s 300-year-old heritage quarters and the birthplace of the Kingdom.

The announcement was made during Diriyah Company’s celebrated Bashayer 2023 Event that also witnessed the unveiling of a strategic partnership with the world-renowned architectural firm Snøhetta to design the Royal Diriyah Opera House. The Riyadh-based Syn Architects also contributed to the design, infusing the project with local expertise and a deep understanding of the region's architectural heritage.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House, first of its kind in the Kingdom and located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At Turaif in Diriyah, will be built by Diriyah Company and operated by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the entity leading growth and development efforts in the Saudi capital city.

A testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to celebrating its rich culture and heritage, the Royal Diriyah Opera House will be a key element of the second phase of the Diriyah masterplan. Encompassing 45,000 square meters, the opera house will be a beacon of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, showcasing Diriyah as a global hub of culture and creativity.

His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City commented: “The announcement of the Royal Diriyah Opera House embodies our aspirations for Riyadh to be a city at the forefront of global cultural and architectural innovation. As the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh’s selection as the host city for Expo 2030 is a testament to our dynamic progress and vision for the future. The Royal Diriyah Opera House will be a cornerstone in this journey, showcasing the unique blend of our rich heritage and modern innovation. This iconic structure symbolises our commitment to creating a vibrant cultural hub that resonates with the spirit of Riyadh and positions the city as a leading destination for cultural and architectural excellence on the international stage.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, stated: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Snøhetta. A demonstration of Diriyah’s mission to attract the finest talents in the design world, we are committed to raising the bar of architectural excellence and celebrating our rich heritage through innovative design. As we set the stage for our next chapter of development at the Bashayer 2023 Event, this project sets the tone for the high standards we expect from designs that contribute to our visionary masterplan.”

Snøhetta, acclaimed for its imaginative and sustainable design ethos, will infuse the Royal Diriyah Opera House with elements inspired by the traditional Nadji architectural style that defines Diriyah.

Kjetil Thorsen, Co-Founder and Architect, Snøhetta stated: “Through thoughtful integration of tradition and contemporary aesthetics, we aim to create a timeless cultural symbol that resonates globally. We have a deep appreciation and respect for Najdi architecture, which carries the soul of Saudi heritage. By weaving the intricate tapestry of Najdi motifs into a contemporary architectural narrative, we endeavor to craft a space that narrates the story of Diriyah’s rich history while embracing the boundless possibilities of Saudi Arabia’s future.”

Informed by Najdi-style architecture, characterized by its intricate details and mudbrick-inspired construction method, the opera house’s design will create a seamless blend of heritage and innovation. This design vernacular paves the way for a vibrant future of culture-driven developments in Diriyah, anchored on the city’s rich historical legacy.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will serve as a platform for a diverse program of cultural performances, reinforcing Diriyah’s mission to catalyze cultural exchange and engagement. The project also supports RCRC’s endeavor to transform Riyadh into one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit.

Announced alongside a plethora of sector-leading assets and cultural offerings, Diriyah Company’s strategic collaborations such as this one with Snøhetta, continue to set a precedent for architectural and urban cultural development excellence. The Royal Diriyah Opera House is the latest project to epitomize Diriyah’s role in becoming a driver of culture and heritage within the Kingdom and beyond.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings.

On completion, it will be home to a population of more than 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 41 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful Wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif.

Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences.

Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (194sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

Social Handles:

Twitter | @DGDA_SA / Visit Diriyah | @VisitDiriyah / Instagram | @DGDA_SA / LinkedIn | dgda-sa / www.diriyah.sa

About the Royal Commission for Riyadh City

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) oversees the strategic, comprehensive and multi-phase development programs aimed at positioning Riyadh among the leading city economies in the world. Established in 1974 under the name “The High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh,” the organization was renamed “The Riyadh Development Authority” in 2018, and subsequently became “The Royal Commission for Riyadh City” by Royal Decree in 2019.