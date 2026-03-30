The ranking evaluates institutions based on Curriculum Depth (45%), Institutional Credibility (35%), and Ecosystem Support (20%).

Five notable business schools are also highlighted for their emerging roles in advancing Islamic economy education.

Madinah – DinarStandard and SalaamGateway have released their latest ranking of the Top 30 Business Schools of the Islamic Economy 2026, highlighting institutions that offer robust education in Islamic finance and the halal lifestyle economy, helping to shape talent and nurture the next generation of Islamic economy business leaders.

The ranking evaluates business schools based on three key criteria: Curriculum Depth (45%), assessing the depth of Islamic business and finance programs; Institutional Credibility (35%), reflecting global academic standing and accreditation; and Ecosystem Support (20%), measuring the strength of the surrounding Islamic economy environment and institutional partnerships.

Malaysia dominates the ranking with the highest number of institutions, hosting nine of the 30 listed business schools, illustrating its efforts to advance the Islamic economy discourse across the local academic landscape. The International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF) ranked first with a score of 86, reflecting its global specialization in Islamic finance education, strong Malaysia ecosystem support and deep industry integration.

The Durham University Business School in the United Kingdom ranked second with a score of 84.75, maintaining its reputation as a leading Western academic institution across Islamic finance research and education. Malaysia’s Universiti Malaya Faculty of Business and Economics ranked third with a score of 78.75, reinforcing the country’s comprehensive and strong business programs related to the Islamic economy.

Four UAE and three Saudi institutions formed part of the ranking.

Although Islamic finance curricula in Gulf countries may not be as extensive or integrated as in Malaysia, the UAE hosts several notable business schools and benefits from its position as a global hub for talent and business, helping produce influential leaders in the Islamic economy. Saudi Arabia has also been investing in strengthening its education ecosystem, with key institutions such as King Abdulaziz University Faculty of Economics and Administration and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Business School represented in the ranking.

Beyond the Top 30 list, the study has identified five notable business schools with emerging strengths in Islamic economy-related programs and research. These include Hamad Bin Khalifa University – School of Economics and Management (Qatar), which launched its business school in 2025, as well as Rabat Business School (Morocco), Tazkia University Faculty of Economics and Business (Indonesia), Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (Saudi Arabia), and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University – Faculty of Economics and Business (Kazakhstan).

Rafi-uddin Shikoh, CEO and Managing Director of DinarStandard, said: “The growing prominence of Islamic economy (Islamic finance and Halal lifestyle products and services) has seen growth in related higher education to address its talent, research and innovation needs. We are pleased to have developed this resource of leading Business Schools of the Islamic Economy to address these needs. It is also a reference for educational institutions to benchmark and enhance their Islamic economy programs."



To view the full ranking of the Top 30 Business Schools of the Islamic Economy, visit:

https://salaamgateway.com/ranking/top-30-business-schools-islamic-economy-2026

Main Infographic:

https://salaamgateway.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/Top%2030%20Business%20Schools%20in%20the%20Islamic%20Economy%202026_Portrait%20Final%20(1).jpg?_t=1774617130

About DinarStandard

DinarStandard™ is a growth strategy research and execution management firm empowering organizations for profitable and responsible global impact. DinarStandard specializes in the global halal/ethical economy, government innovation, and the social impact space. Since 2008, DinarStandard has supported over 30 government entities, investment institutions, industry leaders, and multilaterals from over 12 countries worldwide. Its unique value- proposition is rooted in delivering original facts and foresight-driven client impact grounded in excellence and ethics.



Media Contact:

Reem El Shafaki

DinarStandard

Phone: +1 908-309-6146

Email: reem.elshafaki@dinarstandard.com