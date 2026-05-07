Muscat – Total assets of Meethaq Islamic Banking, the Islamic banking arm of Bank Muscat and the largest Islamic banking entity in the sultanate, reached RO2.08bn by the end of December 2025. Senior officials highlighted Meethaq’s financial performance and strong market position during a press conference on Wednesday.

Meethaq’s net financing stood at RO1.658bn, while total customer deposits rose to RO1.69bn as of December 2025. These figures reflect Meethaq’s solid performance and its growing role in the sultanate’s Islamic banking sector.

Amid continued growth and transformation in Oman’s banking sector, Meethaq stands out as a leading player contributing to the advancement of Islamic finance in the sultanate. Officials said this progress is driven by the delivery of innovative financial solutions that fully comply with Sharia principles.

Meethaq organised a media engagement session on Wednesday at the Grand Hormuz Hotel. During the session, officials highlighted Meethaq’s leading role in advancing Islamic banking through a detailed overview of its services for individuals and corporates. The presentation also covered key financial solutions, investment funds managed by Meethaq, and initiatives supporting corporate social responsibility and community development.

Speaking at the event, Ali bin Ahmed al Lawati, Assistant General Manager, Meethaq Corporate Banking, said, “Since its inception, Meethaq has played a key role in shaping the Islamic banking landscape through products and services that create real value for customers. We remain committed to strengthening trust by offering best-in-class financial solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and corporates.”

Sami Bait Rashid, Assistant General Manager, Meethaq Personal Banking, said, “Meethaq has achieved significant milestones in recent years, driven by a clear vision and a strategy centred on innovation and customer excellence. We value the trust our customers place in us and remain committed to reinforcing it through continuous development and innovation, while maintaining our leading role in advancing Oman’s banking sector.”

Innovative banking solutions

Meethaq operates an extensive branch network across Oman, with 32 branches and 64 ATMs and CDMs, in addition to access to more than 900 Bank Muscat machines, ensuring seamless and convenient banking services.

Retail banking services include financing and investment solutions, savings plans, as well as wealth management offerings provided at competitive rates. These are complemented by everyday banking services such as savings and current accounts, debit and credit cards, motor takaful, and premium Hafawa banking services designed for high-net-worth individuals. Financing solutions include home, auto, personal, education and travel finance, all compliant with Islamic principles.

Meethaq also offers an integrated suite of debit and credit cards tailored to diverse customer segments and lifestyles, combining flexibility, wide acceptance and exclusive benefits.

In the investment space, Meethaq recently launched the Equity Fund, a Sharia-compliant open-ended fund registered with the Financial Services Authority. The fund aims to achieve capital growth and sustainable returns by investing in Sharia-compliant equities across regional markets.