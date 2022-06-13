Scheme objectives:

Ensure and protect the rights of employees and provide opportunities to develop their entitlements and savings

Enhance the flexibility and attractiveness of the market to consolidate Dubai's position as a leading talent hub

Establish a culture of savings and financial planning for employees

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the entity responsible for supervising the implementation of the ‘Savings Scheme for Employees in Government of Dubai’ for expatriates, held several virtual town hall meetings with senior executives from various Government entities to discuss the detailed implementation plan of the savings scheme, which will be in effect from 1 July this year. These meetings are part of a series of direct awareness sessions for institutions and employees to get acquainted with all the details related to the scheme.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council, approved the launch of the scheme in March 2022 with the aim of attracting and retaining talent by providing an integrated system that offers various savings opportunities for employees to secure their present and future. The scheme conceptualised after the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS) plan, targets expatriates in Dubai government entities in the first stage, with the scope of expanding its implementation in later stages.

The virtual meetings were attended by executives, human resources managers and employees from government entities that will start implementing the new scheme. The attendees learned about the advantages of the scheme, enrolment details and types of financial contributions, in addition to procedures followed at all levels, which include the employee, employer and the supervisory board of the scheme.

Alya Hussain AlZarouni, Executive Vice President – Operations, DIFC Authority, said: “Expanding the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS) plan across the Dubai government entities supports the emirate’s vision to be a leading hub for talent. This comprehensive savings plan is utilised for retirement planning and aligns with global best practices. The approach is a first for the region and over time, we expect other cities and countries to adopt a similar approach in the coming years. Together with industry leaders such as Equiom, Zurich and Mercer, we will continue to provide a best-in-class offering, reforming the workplace savings landscape.”

Commenting on this, Mohammad AlHawi, Director of Policies and Strategies-Economic Development at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai highlighted that the savings scheme is considered an important addition to the Government of Dubai and will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability that the government offers its employees.

He added: "The scheme will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global financial centre, which is recognised as an incubator for expertise and competencies from around the world, in accordance with international best practices. This is in the interest of the workforce and its development within an integrated system that enhances the attractiveness and flexibility of the labour market in the Emirate."

Iman Saleh Bin Khatam, Director of Policy and Program Support of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The savings scheme will enable employers to manage and fund the end-of-service benefits efficiently while offering foreign employees a way to save and invest with confidence. With DEWS, we empower employees to take control of their financial future.”

When DEWS was launched in February 2020, it was the first scheme of its kind in the region and reformed the end-of-service benefits regime for people working in DIFC, aligning with the international retirement savings standards. The scheme has since grown from strength to strength, both in size and performance, despite the onset of Covid-19 almost immediately after the scheme’s introduction.

Global professional services provider, Equiom will act as the master trustee of the scheme and the independent legal owner of contributions made by employers, while ensuring that its beneficial interest lies with employees. Zurich Workplace Solutions will support employers and employees through the administration and management of the plan. Investment services provider, Mercer will provide independent, tried and tested investment advice to the master trustee of the scheme.

With its market-leading approach to long-term workplace savings in the region, DEWS provides a progressive end-of-service benefits scheme, having restructured the predefined employee benefits plan into a professionally funded and managed plan. The plan also offers employees the possibility to save more through voluntary savings. In addition, DEWS allows participants to choose a plan that is commensurate with the type of risk they are willing to take, empowering employees to plan for their financial future, especially retirement.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion.

With an 18-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 30,000 professionals working across over 3,600 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

